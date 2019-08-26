FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Reaches $295.59 52-Week High; Gores Metropoulos – Class A (GMHI) Sellers Increased By 200% Their Shorts

Gores Metropoulos Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:GMHI) had an increase of 200% in short interest. GMHI’s SI was 300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 200% from 100 shares previously. It closed at $10.1 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) hit a new 52-week high and has $319.24 target or 8.00% above today’s $295.59 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $25.59 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $319.24 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.05 billion more. The stock increased 0.89% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $295.59. About 54,190 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success; 03/05/2018 – Petrobras Distribuidora and FLEETCOR Partner to Bring Card-less Fuel Payments to BR Gas Stations in Brazil; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY DID NOT SEE ANY EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO ITS SYSTEMS INVOLVING FLEET CARDS AND OTHER PAYMENT PRODUCTS; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES UNDER ASC 605 BETWEEN $2,500 MLN AND $2,560 MLN; 09/04/2018 – FleetCor Boosts CEO Clarke’s Pay 79% to $52.6 Million for 2017; 25/05/2018 – FLEETCOR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – FLT; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Net $705M-Net $735M

More notable recent Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Do Institutions Own Shares In Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)? – Yahoo Finance" on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is Tailored Brands, Inc. (TLRD) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Here's What Hedge Funds Think About Golden Entertainment Inc (GDEN) – Yahoo Finance" on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: "Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (GMHI) Prices 37.5M Unit IPO at $10/Unit – StreetInsider.com" published on January 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com's news article titled: "Gores Metropoulos, Inc. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants Commencing March 25, 2019 – Business Wire" with publication date: March 22, 2019.

Gores Metropoulos, Inc. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, reorganization or business combination. The company has market cap of $505.00 million.

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)? – Yahoo Finance" on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "FleetCor Technologies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) ? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com's news article titled: "FLEETCOR Announces Appointment of Veteran Leader to Group Operating Role – Business Wire" with publication date: August 06, 2019.

