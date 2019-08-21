FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Forms $295.70 Double Top; First Bancorp (FNLC) Sentiment Is 0.8

First Bancorp Inc (FNLC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 16 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 20 reduced and sold holdings in First Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 3.49 million shares, down from 3.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding First Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 18 Increased: 11 New Position: 5.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) formed double top with $304.57 target or 3.00% above today’s $295.70 share price. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) has $25.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $295.7. About 358,613 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ FleetCor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLT); 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA, FLEETCOR IN CARDLESS FUEL PAYMENT PACT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – INVESTIGATION IS IN EARLY STAGES BUT INDICATES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF 6 MONTHS/OLDER GIFT CARD AND PIN NUMBERS WERE ACCESSED; 06/03/2018 Noventis And Comdata Partner To Expand Use Of Virtual Credit Cards In B2B Payments; 25/05/2018 – FLEETCOR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – FLT; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – Petrobras Distribuidora and FLEETCOR Partner to Bring Card-less Fuel Payments to BR Gas Stations in Brazil; 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc; 09/04/2018 – FleetCor Boosts CEO Clarke’s Pay 79% to $52.6 Million for 2017; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY DID NOT SEE ANY EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO ITS SYSTEMS INVOLVING FLEET CARDS AND OTHER PAYMENT PRODUCTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FleetCor Technologies, Inc. shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Hldg stated it has 5,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Massmutual Communication Fsb Adv accumulated 0% or 65 shares. Alps Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Kentucky Retirement System Ins Trust Fund stated it has 1,707 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank invested 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Albion Fincl Ut owns 1,831 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Prudential Inc owns 0.04% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 89,228 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc reported 1,539 shares. Reilly Fin Advsr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 21,964 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.04% or 509,145 shares. 1,240 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt. Profund Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Veritable Lp accumulated 2,241 shares. Thornburg Invest holds 0.25% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 103,798 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fleetcor Technologies has $305 highest and $24000 lowest target. $273.40’s average target is -7.54% below currents $295.7 stock price. Fleetcor Technologies had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, March 13. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. Deutsche Bank maintained FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, March 19.

Naples Global Advisors Llc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The First Bancorp, Inc. for 31,679 shares. Bar Harbor Trust Services owns 8,391 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Portland Global Advisors Llc has 0.11% invested in the company for 12,725 shares. The Florida-based Provise Management Group Llc has invested 0.11% in the stock. Foundry Partners Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 101,870 shares.

More notable recent The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Craft Brew Alliance Inc (BREW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “The First Bancorp Declares Second Quarter Dividend – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

The First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for First National Bank that provides a range of banking services and products to individual and corporate clients in coastal and eastern Maine. The company has market cap of $272.77 million. The firm offers various deposit products, such as demand, checking, NOW, saving, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. It has a 10.96 P/E ratio. It also provides loan products, including commercial real estate, commercial construction, and other commercial loans; municipal loans for capitalized expenditures, construction projects, or tax-anticipation notes; residential term loans comprising amortizing home mortgages and construction loans, which include loans for owner-occupied residential construction; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans, which are amortizing loans to individuals collateralized by automobiles, pleasure crafts, and recreation vehicles, as well as unsecured short-term time notes.