FleetCor Technologies Inc. (FLT) and Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) Comparison side by side

As Business Services companies, FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) and Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FleetCor Technologies Inc. 251 9.71 N/A 9.15 31.06 Performant Financial Corporation 2 0.47 N/A -0.47 0.00

Demonstrates FleetCor Technologies Inc. and Performant Financial Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides FleetCor Technologies Inc. and Performant Financial Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FleetCor Technologies Inc. 0.00% 23.3% 7.1% Performant Financial Corporation 0.00% -31.7% -17.7%

Risk & Volatility

FleetCor Technologies Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.16 beta. Competitively, Performant Financial Corporation’s beta is 0.24 which is 76.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Performant Financial Corporation are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Performant Financial Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for FleetCor Technologies Inc. and Performant Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FleetCor Technologies Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Performant Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

FleetCor Technologies Inc. has a -4.62% downside potential and an average target price of $265.29.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.1% of FleetCor Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.6% of Performant Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3% of Performant Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FleetCor Technologies Inc. -1.45% 0.35% 10.33% 40.25% 31.1% 53.01% Performant Financial Corporation -1.61% 19.61% -38.69% -40.49% -44.55% -45.78%

For the past year FleetCor Technologies Inc. has 53.01% stronger performance while Performant Financial Corporation has -45.78% weaker performance.

Summary

FleetCor Technologies Inc. beats Performant Financial Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides fuel cards, commercial payment and data solutions, gift card and stored value solutions, and workforce payment products and services primarily in the United States, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It sells a range of customized fleet and lodging payment programs; and offers card products to purchase fuel, lodging, food, toll, transportation, and related products and services at participating locations. The company also offers telematics solution that allows fleet operators to monitor the capacity utilization and movement of vehicles and drivers; vehicle maintenance services; prepaid fuel and food vouchers, and cards; and workforce payment products related to public transportation and toll vouchers. In addition, it provides proprietary equipment that reduces unauthorized and fraudulent transactions to over-the-road trucking fleets, shipping fleets, and other operators of heavily industrialized equipment, including sea-going vessels, mining equipment, agricultural equipment, and locomotives, as well as offers electronic toll, parking payments, and cardless fuel payments product. Further, the company owns and operates proprietary closed-loop networks, such as fleet card, truck stop and fuel merchant, lodging, fueling, fuel and food card, voucher, fuel control, maintenance and repair, toll, and distribution networks through, which it electronically connects to merchants, as well as captures, analyzes, and reports customized information. Additionally, it uses third-party networks to deliver its payment programs and services; and provides a range of services, such as issuing and processing, as well as specialized information services. The company sells its products and services directly to businesses, commercial fleets, retailers, oil companies, leasing companies, petroleum marketers, and government entities. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. Its services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for government and private clients in various markets. The company offers recovery services to guaranty agencies and private institutions; and audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients. It also provides tax recovery services to state and municipal agencies, as well as financial institutions; and risk management advisory services that enable clients to proactively manage loan portfolios and reduce the incidence of defaulted loan assets over time. The company was formerly known as DCS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Performant Financial Corporation in 2005. Performant Financial Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.