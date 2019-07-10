FleetCor Technologies Inc. (FLT) and MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) and MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FleetCor Technologies Inc. 240 10.20 N/A 9.15 28.88 MAXIMUS Inc. 71 1.85 N/A 3.65 19.53

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for FleetCor Technologies Inc. and MAXIMUS Inc. MAXIMUS Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than FleetCor Technologies Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. FleetCor Technologies Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than MAXIMUS Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) and MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FleetCor Technologies Inc. 0.00% 22.3% 6.9% MAXIMUS Inc. 0.00% 20.3% 14.4%

Risk & Volatility

FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s 1.21 beta indicates that its volatility is 21.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. MAXIMUS Inc.’s 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.95 beta.

Liquidity

FleetCor Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, MAXIMUS Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. MAXIMUS Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for FleetCor Technologies Inc. and MAXIMUS Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FleetCor Technologies Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 MAXIMUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

FleetCor Technologies Inc. has a consensus price target of $260.56, and a -10.86% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.8% of FleetCor Technologies Inc. shares and 97.9% of MAXIMUS Inc. shares. FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of MAXIMUS Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FleetCor Technologies Inc. -0.76% 5.01% 20.42% 32.21% 30.59% 42.25% MAXIMUS Inc. -1.49% 0.65% 1.26% 6.01% 16.17% 9.49%

For the past year FleetCor Technologies Inc. was more bullish than MAXIMUS Inc.

Summary

FleetCor Technologies Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors MAXIMUS Inc.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides fuel cards, commercial payment and data solutions, gift card and stored value solutions, and workforce payment products and services primarily in the United States, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It sells a range of customized fleet and lodging payment programs; and offers card products to purchase fuel, lodging, food, toll, transportation, and related products and services at participating locations. The company also offers telematics solution that allows fleet operators to monitor the capacity utilization and movement of vehicles and drivers; vehicle maintenance services; prepaid fuel and food vouchers, and cards; and workforce payment products related to public transportation and toll vouchers. In addition, it provides proprietary equipment that reduces unauthorized and fraudulent transactions to over-the-road trucking fleets, shipping fleets, and other operators of heavily industrialized equipment, including sea-going vessels, mining equipment, agricultural equipment, and locomotives, as well as offers electronic toll, parking payments, and cardless fuel payments product. Further, the company owns and operates proprietary closed-loop networks, such as fleet card, truck stop and fuel merchant, lodging, fueling, fuel and food card, voucher, fuel control, maintenance and repair, toll, and distribution networks through, which it electronically connects to merchants, as well as captures, analyzes, and reports customized information. Additionally, it uses third-party networks to deliver its payment programs and services; and provides a range of services, such as issuing and processing, as well as specialized information services. The company sells its products and services directly to businesses, commercial fleets, retailers, oil companies, leasing companies, petroleum marketers, and government entities. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Saudi Arabia. The companyÂ’s Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Fit for Work Service. Its services include health insurance exchange customer contact center operations and support; health insurance program eligibility and enrollment; beneficiary outreach and education; application assistance and independent health plan enrollment counseling; premium payment processing and administration; health plan oversight; eHealth solutions with the Medigent product suite; independent disability, long-term sick, and health assessments; occupational health clinical assessments; and specialized program consulting services. The companyÂ’s U.S. Federal Services segment offers services, including centralized customer contact centers and support services; documents and records management; and case management, citizen engagement, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; health benefit appeals; eligibility appeals; modernization of systems and IT infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support; software development, operations, and management; and data analytics. Its Human Services segment provides national, state, and local human services agencies with various BPS and related consulting services for welfare-to-work, child support, higher education, and K-12 special education programs; and management tools and professional consulting, program consulting, and tax credit and employer services. MAXIMUS, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.