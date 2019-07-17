FleetCor Technologies Inc. (FLT) and ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Comparison side by side

FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) and ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FleetCor Technologies Inc. 243 10.12 N/A 9.15 28.88 ExlService Holdings Inc. 60 2.38 N/A 1.38 43.53

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of FleetCor Technologies Inc. and ExlService Holdings Inc. ExlService Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than FleetCor Technologies Inc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. FleetCor Technologies Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has FleetCor Technologies Inc. and ExlService Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FleetCor Technologies Inc. 0.00% 22.3% 6.9% ExlService Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8% 4.7%

Risk and Volatility

FleetCor Technologies Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.21 beta. ExlService Holdings Inc.’s 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of FleetCor Technologies Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival ExlService Holdings Inc. is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. ExlService Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for FleetCor Technologies Inc. and ExlService Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FleetCor Technologies Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 ExlService Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s downside potential is -11.10% at a $257.78 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of ExlService Holdings Inc. is $67.67, which is potential 6.82% upside. The results provided earlier shows that ExlService Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than FleetCor Technologies Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

FleetCor Technologies Inc. and ExlService Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.8% and 94.9%. Insiders owned 1.4% of FleetCor Technologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of ExlService Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FleetCor Technologies Inc. -0.76% 5.01% 20.42% 32.21% 30.59% 42.25% ExlService Holdings Inc. 0.2% 0.08% -2.13% 3.08% 11.37% 14.48%

For the past year FleetCor Technologies Inc. was more bullish than ExlService Holdings Inc.

Summary

FleetCor Technologies Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors ExlService Holdings Inc.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides fuel cards, commercial payment and data solutions, gift card and stored value solutions, and workforce payment products and services primarily in the United States, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It sells a range of customized fleet and lodging payment programs; and offers card products to purchase fuel, lodging, food, toll, transportation, and related products and services at participating locations. The company also offers telematics solution that allows fleet operators to monitor the capacity utilization and movement of vehicles and drivers; vehicle maintenance services; prepaid fuel and food vouchers, and cards; and workforce payment products related to public transportation and toll vouchers. In addition, it provides proprietary equipment that reduces unauthorized and fraudulent transactions to over-the-road trucking fleets, shipping fleets, and other operators of heavily industrialized equipment, including sea-going vessels, mining equipment, agricultural equipment, and locomotives, as well as offers electronic toll, parking payments, and cardless fuel payments product. Further, the company owns and operates proprietary closed-loop networks, such as fleet card, truck stop and fuel merchant, lodging, fueling, fuel and food card, voucher, fuel control, maintenance and repair, toll, and distribution networks through, which it electronically connects to merchants, as well as captures, analyzes, and reports customized information. Additionally, it uses third-party networks to deliver its payment programs and services; and provides a range of services, such as issuing and processing, as well as specialized information services. The company sells its products and services directly to businesses, commercial fleets, retailers, oil companies, leasing companies, petroleum marketers, and government entities. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Management, and Analytics. The Operations Management segment offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services. This segment also provides BPM services related to the care management/population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization and customer engagement for the healthcare industry; BPM services related to business processes in corporate and leisure travel, such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting; and finance and accounting BPM services, including procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, and treasury and tax processes. In addition, this segment offers BPM services for banking and financial services industry comprising residential mortgage lending, retail banking and credit cards, commercial banking, and investment management; BPM services related to enhancing operating models, improving customer experience, reducing costs, shortening turnaround time, and simplifying compliance for clients; and industry-specific transformational services. The Analytics segment provides predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, regulatory reporting, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.