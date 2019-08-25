FleetCor Technologies Inc. (FLT) and Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Comparing side by side

FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) and Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FleetCor Technologies Inc. 261 10.02 N/A 9.15 31.06 Avaya Holdings Corp. 14 0.53 N/A 1.54 7.81

Table 1 demonstrates FleetCor Technologies Inc. and Avaya Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Avaya Holdings Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than FleetCor Technologies Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Avaya Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FleetCor Technologies Inc. 0.00% 23.3% 7.1% Avaya Holdings Corp. 0.00% 8.8% 2.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of FleetCor Technologies Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Avaya Holdings Corp. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Avaya Holdings Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

FleetCor Technologies Inc. and Avaya Holdings Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FleetCor Technologies Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Avaya Holdings Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

$273.4 is FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -6.68%. Competitively the consensus target price of Avaya Holdings Corp. is $22, which is potential 58.27% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Avaya Holdings Corp. is looking more favorable than FleetCor Technologies Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both FleetCor Technologies Inc. and Avaya Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 97.1% and 0% respectively. FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Avaya Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FleetCor Technologies Inc. -1.45% 0.35% 10.33% 40.25% 31.1% 53.01% Avaya Holdings Corp. 7.89% 4.97% -35.75% -29.26% -41.27% -17.31%

For the past year FleetCor Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while Avaya Holdings Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors FleetCor Technologies Inc. beats Avaya Holdings Corp.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides fuel cards, commercial payment and data solutions, gift card and stored value solutions, and workforce payment products and services primarily in the United States, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It sells a range of customized fleet and lodging payment programs; and offers card products to purchase fuel, lodging, food, toll, transportation, and related products and services at participating locations. The company also offers telematics solution that allows fleet operators to monitor the capacity utilization and movement of vehicles and drivers; vehicle maintenance services; prepaid fuel and food vouchers, and cards; and workforce payment products related to public transportation and toll vouchers. In addition, it provides proprietary equipment that reduces unauthorized and fraudulent transactions to over-the-road trucking fleets, shipping fleets, and other operators of heavily industrialized equipment, including sea-going vessels, mining equipment, agricultural equipment, and locomotives, as well as offers electronic toll, parking payments, and cardless fuel payments product. Further, the company owns and operates proprietary closed-loop networks, such as fleet card, truck stop and fuel merchant, lodging, fueling, fuel and food card, voucher, fuel control, maintenance and repair, toll, and distribution networks through, which it electronically connects to merchants, as well as captures, analyzes, and reports customized information. Additionally, it uses third-party networks to deliver its payment programs and services; and provides a range of services, such as issuing and processing, as well as specialized information services. The company sells its products and services directly to businesses, commercial fleets, retailers, oil companies, leasing companies, petroleum marketers, and government entities. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California. On January 19, 2017, Avaya Holdings Corp. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. It is in joint administration with Avaya Inc.