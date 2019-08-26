Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Valuation Rose While 12 West Capital Management LP Lowered Stake; Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Market Value Rose While Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Lowered by $9.00 Million Its Stake

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 26.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 108,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 296,443 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.89M, down from 404,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $94.45. About 89,971 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS SIGNS BINDING TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS WITH ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA/NV; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DISAPPOINTED BY U.S. ALUMINUM TARIFFS: BRITO; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DOESN’T GIVE TIMING TARGET FOR NET DEBT/EBITDA 2 TIMES; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT TO DELIVER STRONG REVENUE AND EBITDA GROWTH IN FY18; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Congress unveils $1.3 trillion spending bill as shutdown looms; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV COMMITTED TO DELEVERAGING TARGET: BRITO; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – EACH OF EFES BREWERIES INTERNATIONAL AND AB INBEV WESTERN EUROPEAN WILL HOLD 50% STAKE IN AB INBEV EFES

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 48,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 482,338 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.94M, down from 530,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $295.01. About 18,566 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – Petrobras Distribuidora and FLEETCOR Partner to Bring Card-less Fuel Payments to BR Gas Stations in Brazil; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.20 TO $10.50, EST. $10.30; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & P97 FORM PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE MOBILE PAYMENTS A; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO LIMIT IMPROPER USE OF ACCESSED PRIVATE LABEL GIFT CARD INFORMATION; 21/03/2018 – UBER, FLEETCOR IN PACT FOR FREIGHT FUEL CARD; 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and P97 Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Payments at Gas Stations

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Tru Commerce accumulated 2,921 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 16,769 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Arrowgrass Capital Prns (Us) Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 2,399 shares. Moreover, Jnba Fincl has 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 85 shares. Bennicas & Assocs accumulated 3,675 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 2,037 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,108 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc invested in 111 shares or 0% of the stock. United Fincl Advisers owns 0.01% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 22,334 shares. Etrade Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 27,750 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications accumulated 209,143 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Com accumulated 337 shares. 3,981 were reported by Whittier Trust Co. National Asset reported 3,523 shares stake.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.21B for 20.90 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 336,631 shares to 521,231 shares, valued at $52.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability accumulated 0.31% or 12,914 shares. New Jersey-based Princeton Strategies Gp has invested 2.62% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Synovus Fincl invested in 0% or 818 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd has invested 0.03% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Retirement Of Alabama holds 39,980 shares. Violich Cap Management holds 0.39% or 6,250 shares in its portfolio. Miles Cap has invested 0.37% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Illinois-based Advisory Research has invested 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Fiera Cap owns 1,080 shares. Westpac Banking Corp owns 20,083 shares. Geode Mgmt Llc owns 1.14 million shares. Neuberger Berman Llc holds 0% or 1,270 shares. Counselors accumulated 1,095 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 111,286 shares. Everence Cap Management has 0.11% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).