Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Stock Rose While Shell Asset Management Co Has Upped by $335,720 Its Stake; Cam Group Holding A Has Trimmed Its Amazon (AMZN) Stake by $22.06 Million as Shares Declined

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 21.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 1,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 6,774 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90M, up from 5,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $279.38. About 549,422 shares traded or 3.09% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 22/03/2018 – FleetCor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – FLEETCOR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – FLT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50; 06/03/2018 Noventis And Comdata Partner To Expand Use Of Virtual Credit Cards In B2B Payments; 03/05/2018 – Petrobras Distribuidora and FLEETCOR Partner to Bring Card-less Fuel Payments to BR Gas Stations in Brazil; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR -CO INCURRED & EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCUR LEGAL & OTHER PROFESSIONAL EXPENSES RELATED TO UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS INCIDENT IN FUTURE PERIODS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and Shell Extend Fuel Card Agreement in Europe; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 EPS $7.55-EPS $7.85; 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO LIMIT IMPROPER USE OF ACCESSED PRIVATE LABEL GIFT CARD INFORMATION

Cam Group Holding A decreased its stake in Amazon Inc (AMZN) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A sold 11,652 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 291,859 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $552.67 million, down from 303,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Amazon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $847.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $22.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1713.23. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Chicory Announces Amazon Fresh and lnstacart Partnership, Making Recipes Shoppable to Millions More American Households; 19/04/2018 – Amazon courts Pentagon with marketing blitz ahead of cloud contract decision; 12/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO PLAN CREDIT CARD FOR SMALL-BUSINESS CUSTOMERS; 16/05/2018 – Amazon is making another move to convert Amazon Prime customers into Whole Foods customers. All U.S. Prime customers will soon be eligible for a discount of 10% on sale items inside Whole Foods stores; 24/05/2018 – CBC WRITES TO AMAZON CEO OVER FACIAL RECOGNITION TECH CONCERNS; 06/03/2018 – DeePhi Tech Showcases Speech Recognition Engine on Amazon Web Services; 17/05/2018 – RiskIQ Implicates Ethereum-Stealing Phishing ATS in Infamous Amazon Hijack; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving, and will be replaced by an Amazon executive; 24/05/2018 – CTV Ottawa: Exclusive: Amazon to open massive distribution centre in Ottawa; 30/04/2018 – The Curious Case of the Amazon Prime Price Hike: Fully Charged

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 93.11 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $8.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dex Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 95,000 shares to 121,949 shares, valued at $18.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 28,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,937 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 10,175 shares to 191,812 shares, valued at $9.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 15,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,747 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

