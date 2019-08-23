Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Stock Price Rose While Steadfast Capital Management LP Trimmed by $81.48 Million Its Position; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Raised Magna Intl (MGA) Stake by $2.19 Million; Market Value Declined

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 24.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 331,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 1.04 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255.26M, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $295.3. About 587,766 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR -CO INCURRED & EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCUR LEGAL & OTHER PROFESSIONAL EXPENSES RELATED TO UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS INCIDENT IN FUTURE PERIODS; 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO LIMIT IMPROPER USE OF ACCESSED PRIVATE LABEL GIFT CARD INFORMATION; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO STOP ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL MANAGE, OPERATE & SELL SHELL FUEL CARD TO SMALL-TO-MEDIUM ENTERPRISES ACROSS 11 MARKETS IN EUROPE THROUGH 2025; 21/03/2018 – UBER FREIGHT PARTNERS WITH FLEETCOR; 25/05/2018 – FLEETCOR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – FLT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and Shell Extend Fuel Card Agreement in Europe; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.50

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 0.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 45,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 12.66M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $616.53 million, up from 12.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $47.1. About 480,172 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 04/05/2018 – Magna Posts Updated Financial Review for 2017; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Balanced Exits Magna International; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA & BHAP CREATE JV FOR DOOR MODULES TO AUTOMAKERS IN CHINA; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 11/05/2018 – Magna CEO Says Nafta Region Needs to Be Competitive With Asia (Video); 26/04/2018 – Magna Wins LiDAR Business With BMW Group; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Sales $39.3B-$41.5B; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 North America Production 17.3M Units; 26/04/2018 – Magna International: Production to Begin in 2021, to Generate Over 100 New Jobs; 26/04/2018 – AMOEBA SA AMEBA.PA – WILLAERTIA MAGNA C2C MAKY FOR USE IN PRODUCT-TYPE 11 NOT APPROVED BY BIOCIDAL PRODUCTS COMMITTEE

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 7,571 shares to 52,110 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstservice Corp by 30,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 354,520 shares, and cut its stake in Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE).

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17 billion and $6.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.61 million shares to 4.61 million shares, valued at $286.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 102,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spotify Technology S A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Na stated it has 0.03% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Massachusetts Finance Company Ma reported 0.18% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). 249,831 are held by Junto Capital Mgmt Lp. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Point72 Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 319,799 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 5.09 million shares. Ameritas Incorporated holds 1,539 shares. Axa owns 87,164 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Waddell Reed Inc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 290,596 shares. Moreover, Advsrs Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Wisconsin Capital Management Lc has 3.42% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Earnest Prns Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 39 shares. Crescent Park Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 157,301 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.07% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 465,147 shares. Westfield Capital Mgmt Com LP owns 0.68% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 364,463 shares.