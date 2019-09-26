Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Stock Price Rose While Capital Investment Services Of America Decreased by $1.23 Million Its Stake; Gerdau S A (GGB) Stake Maintained by Gramercy Funds Management Llc

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 36.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 788,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 2.92M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.37M, up from 2.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.09. About 6.86M shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 30/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS CHILE REGULATOR APPROVED SALE OF ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU SEES FY CAPEX R$1.2B; 13/03/2018 – GERDAU SA GGBR4.SA : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU: BOARD APPROVES INTEREST ON EQUITY PAYMENT OF BRL136.2M; 15/03/2018 – UBS Goes Against Grain on Brazil Steelmaker Gerdau’s Trump Bump; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GERDAU AMERISTEEL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 03/04/2018 – GERDAU S.A. – Form 20-F; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU WILL CONTINUE DELEVERAGING DURING NEXT QUARTERS: CEO; 14/03/2018 – WTO DIRECTOR AZEVEDO SAYS POTENTIAL SYSTEMIC RISKS OF REACTIONS TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS ARE WORRYING; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL441.0M

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (FLT) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 4,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 67,836 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.05 million, down from 72,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $5.66 during the last trading session, reaching $291.57. About 500,360 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.38; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Rev $585.5M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and P97 Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Payments at Gas Stations; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q EPS $1.88; 05/04/2018 – Motus Partners with FLEETCOR to Simplify Expense Reimbursement for Mobile Workforces; 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDED EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT WITH SHELL; 09/04/2018 – FleetCor Boosts CEO Clarke’s Pay 79% to $52.6 Million for 2017; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $195.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Technipfmc Plc by 547,644 shares to 213,100 shares, valued at $5.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 14,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF).

