Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Stake Maintained by Violich Capital Management Inc; Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Holding Has Upped by Envestnet Asset Management Inc

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 199.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 105,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 157,769 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.95M, up from 52,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $100.02. About 1.73M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT PACT FOR $6B FOR PROPOSED NXP DEAL; 15/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed – sources – The Edge Markets; 27/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET ON MAY 11; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm wants to buy NXP for $127.50 a share, or $44 billion; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects 10 existing directors to board at annual meeting; 28/03/2018 – MOFCOM MAY HOLD OFF MEETINGS WITH QUALCOMM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET JUNE 8; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO WANT ASSURANCES ON ZTE BEFORE NXP APPROVAL; 22/05/2018 – A LOT OF OPTIMISM FROM PEOPLE CLOSE TO NXPI/QCOM ON CHINA:CNBC; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM, source says [02:36 BST14 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 6,250 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 4,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $278.05. About 302,156 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.38; 25/05/2018 – FLEETCOR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – FLT; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR -CO INCURRED & EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCUR LEGAL & OTHER PROFESSIONAL EXPENSES RELATED TO UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS INCIDENT IN FUTURE PERIODS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & SHELL EXTEND FUEL CARD PACT IN EUROPE; 21/03/2018 – UBER FREIGHT PARTNERS WITH FLEETCOR; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO STOP ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q REV. $585.5M, EST. $599.5M; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Rev $585.5M

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39 billion and $72.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Muni Income Inv Ql (BAF) by 35,359 shares to 58,849 shares, valued at $818,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXU) by 23,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,572 shares, and cut its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

