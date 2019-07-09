Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Shares Rose While Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Decreased Stake by $2.44 Million; As Home Depot (HD) Stock Value Rose, Manchester Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc bought 2,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,374 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76 million, up from 11,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $211.65. About 1.60M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot -; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 21.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,018 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88 million, down from 45,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $293.5. About 197,213 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES UNDER ASC 605 BETWEEN $2,500 MLN AND $2,560 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY DID NOT SEE ANY EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO ITS SYSTEMS INVOLVING FLEET CARDS AND OTHER PAYMENT PRODUCTS; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 EPS $7.55-EPS $7.85; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $7.55 AND $7.85; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Rev $585.5M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & SHELL EXTEND FUEL CARD PACT IN EUROPE; 16/04/2018 – FleetCor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR -CO INCURRED & EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCUR LEGAL & OTHER PROFESSIONAL EXPENSES RELATED TO UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS INCIDENT IN FUTURE PERIODS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,408 shares to 10,031 shares, valued at $11.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 19,935 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,642 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Svcs Ma holds 1.73M shares. Colony Gp holds 0.01% or 1,034 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 1,051 shares stake. 55,716 are owned by Element Capital Lc. Chevy Chase stated it has 71,595 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corp has 11,576 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank accumulated 4,745 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 40,495 are held by Hsbc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 13,202 shares. Advisory Research reported 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Spinnaker Trust holds 0.19% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 7,579 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 130 shares. Voya Management Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 46,450 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.64 EPS, up 9.54% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.41 per share. FLT’s profit will be $227.55 million for 27.79 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FleetCor Is Reasonably Priced, But It’s Due For A Pullback – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Citron Research Targets Fleetcor Technologies, Calls For CEO’s Resignation – Benzinga” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cintas Corporation (CTAS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FleetCor Technologies Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59B and $783.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 385,660 shares to 22,000 shares, valued at $6.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 7,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,668 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (DSI).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Home Depot shoppers threaten to boycott after learning the co-founder gave millions to help elect Trump – MarketWatch” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is AT&T Inc. (T) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “4 Stocks to Buy That Were Hurt by the Worst Spring Weather in 20 Years – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Retail Stocks to Buy for the Second Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 07, 2019.