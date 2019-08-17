Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Shares Rose While 12 West Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Holding; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Declined, Halbert Hargrove Russell Has Raised Stake

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 163.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc bought 9,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 15,833 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 12.65 million shares traded or 17.39% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Exxon CEO to invest heavily in mega-projects to dominate oil and natural gas markets – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 03/05/2018 – Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 29/04/2018 – Exxon Says PNG LNG Plant Now Operating at Normal Production Rates; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES LNG GLUT OVER IN 2021-2022, DEMAND FOR GAS WILL KEEP GROWING; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Add 13 New Chemical Facilities; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 97% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ELECTING DIRECTORS; 21/03/2018 – Exxon still assessing damage to Papua New Guinea natural gas facilities; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO MAKE FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON GOLDEN PASS EXPANSION WITH EXXONMOBIL BY YEAR END; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 48,470 shares as the company's stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 482,338 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.94M, down from 530,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $25.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $291.27. About 387,812 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500.

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "Tiger Global 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Increase in Facebook (FB), Netflix (NFLX), (More…) – StreetInsider.com" on August 14, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Etrade Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.02% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Daiwa Secs Group holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 7,708 shares. Amp Cap Invsts invested in 25,430 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Rech Global accumulated 5.65M shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 0.03% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 166,759 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Palestra Capital Limited Com invested in 6.08% or 752,790 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP reported 0.36% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 569 shares. First Personal Finance reported 206 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.06% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Parametric Associates Lc reported 243,499 shares. Bogle Investment Mngmt Limited Partnership De holds 44,383 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Limited owns 1,360 shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha" on August 12, 2019

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc, which manages about $3.97 billion and $28.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 34,863 shares to 89,360 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.