Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Shareholder White Elm Capital Lowered Its Position by $3.14 Million; Landscape Capital Management Lowered Vera Bradley (VRA) Stake by $453,508; Stock Price Declined

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vera Bradley Inc (VRA) by 18.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 41,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.24% . The hedge fund held 184,364 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21M, down from 225,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vera Bradley Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $332.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.77. About 111,998 shares traded. Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) has declined 10.17% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.17% the S&P500. Some Historical VRA News: 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY 4Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 32C; 02/04/2018 – Vera Bradley Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY IN PACT WITH APPAREL PARTNERSHIP; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY INC VRA.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $0.35 TO $0.45; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY INC – SEES 2019 NET REVENUES OF $405 TO $425 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley 4Q Rev $132M; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 10c; 22/05/2018 – Vera Bradley Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Sees 1Q Rev $84M-$89M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vera Bradley Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRA)

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 28.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 11,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 28,264 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.94 million, down from 39,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $287.87. About 148,189 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.50; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Motus Partners with FLEETCOR to Simplify Expense Reimbursement for Mobile Workforces; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.20 TO $10.50, EST. $10.30; 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.38; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS CEO RONALD F. CLARKE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN — SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 EPS $7.55-EPS $7.85; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and Shell Extend Fuel Card Agreement in Europe

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 17,069 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. King Luther Cap holds 51,909 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Sun Life Financial Inc has invested 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Mairs And owns 1,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 9,129 are owned by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Utah Retirement Systems owns 16,136 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Rmb Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 1,615 shares. Moreover, Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.21% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Private Advisor Ltd Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 101,478 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.06% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 4,300 shares. Us Fincl Bank De owns 9,962 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 78,165 are owned by Royal Bancshares Of Canada. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.05% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $250.18M for 24.90 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $407.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 20,201 shares to 345,093 shares, valued at $12.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 8,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Municipl Inc Qlty (BYM) by 30,462 shares to 67,571 shares, valued at $930,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 3,243 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,128 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Asst Infltn Lkd Inm (WIA).