Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Shareholder White Elm Capital Decreased Stake as Stock Price Rose; Highvista Strategies Lowered Realpage (RP) Stake as Market Value Declined

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 6,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 39,464 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73M, down from 46,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $300.45. About 434,511 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR -CO INCURRED & EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCUR LEGAL & OTHER PROFESSIONAL EXPENSES RELATED TO UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS INCIDENT IN FUTURE PERIODS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO THROUGH COUNSEL PROMPTLY ENGAGED EXTERNAL EXPERTS IN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY FORENSICS TO ASSIST IN INVESTIGATION; 22/04/2018 – DJ FleetCor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLT); 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Net $174.9M; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.38; 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA, FLEETCOR IN CARDLESS FUEL PAYMENT PACT

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 57,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, down from 66,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $64.21. About 739,707 shares traded or 9.72% up from the average. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 20/04/2018 – DJ RealPage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RP); 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 54,947 are held by Logan Cap Management. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 7,400 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 112,400 were reported by Adage Cap Prns Grp Limited Liability Corp. Nuwave Invest Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 7 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 7,957 shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd owns 830 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sterling Cap Management Limited Liability reported 0.09% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd reported 2,807 shares stake. Fil Limited, a Bermuda-based fund reported 4 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Legal And General Group Public stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Trexquant Investment Lp has invested 0.09% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Parametric Port Assocs owns 243,499 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Waddell Reed Financial Inc invested in 290,596 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 89,857 shares to 324,892 shares, valued at $11.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (NYSE:WMS) by 54,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Highvista Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.88B and $122.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 2,800 shares to 4,800 shares, valued at $642,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 6,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey Whitney Tru Lc owns 4,622 shares. 54,630 are owned by Sterling Management Ltd Liability Corp. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 17,045 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Polar Asset Management Partners Inc holds 316,500 shares. Manchester Cap reported 0.01% stake. Timessquare Llc holds 1.50 million shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. The Utah-based Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Mackenzie invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Bb&T Secs Limited Company stated it has 5,874 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks owns 346,396 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Corporation has 301,305 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Amer Grp accumulated 1,671 shares. Clearbridge Invs invested 0.03% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Brown Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 9,641 shares.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $50.37 million activity.