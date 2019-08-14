Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Shareholder Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Cut Its Position as Market Valuation Rose; As Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Stock Price Rose, Holder Fiera Capital Lowered by $3.82 Million Its Holding

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 15.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp sold 289,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 1.55 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $383.13 million, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $10.1 during the last trading session, reaching $285.77. About 515,291 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY FROZE CERTAIN GIFT CARD INFORMATION AND IS WORKING WITH MERCHANT CUSTOMERS TO LIMIT IMPACT OF UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & P97 FORM PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE MOBILE PAYMENTS A; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO THROUGH COUNSEL PROMPTLY ENGAGED EXTERNAL EXPERTS IN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY FORENSICS TO ASSIST IN INVESTIGATION; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50; 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA, FLEETCOR IN CARDLESS FUEL PAYMENT PACT; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – INVESTIGATION IS IN EARLY STAGES BUT INDICATES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF 6 MONTHS/OLDER GIFT CARD AND PIN NUMBERS WERE ACCESSED; 03/05/2018 – Petrobras Distribuidora and FLEETCOR Partner to Bring Card-less Fuel Payments to BR Gas Stations in Brazil; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Net $174.9M

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 19.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 477,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 1.93M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97M, down from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $8.69. About 14.69 million shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO TAPS BOARD MEMBER RICARDO VILLELA MARINO TO HEAD NEWLY-CREATED STRATEGIC LATAM BOARD; 01/05/2018 – ITAU 1Q LOANS R$566.37T; 10/04/2018 – BRAZILIAN BANKS WILL OFFER CHEAPER CREDIT LINES FOR CUSTOMERS USING MORE THAN 15 PCT OF OVERDRAFT LINES FOR 30 STRAIGHT DAYS -INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION; 13/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities edge lower after Tillerson exit; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL 2018 GDP GROWTH EST. CUT TO 2% FROM 3% AT ITAU; 10/05/2018 – CREDITORS LEAD EFFORT TO SELL COMMUTER RAIL UNIT AFTER TALKS BETWEEN ODEBRECHT AND MUBADALA DID NOT REACH AGREEMENT; 12/04/2018 – ltau Unibanco- Conference call Invitation; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht secures $717 mln loan from banks; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL 2019 GDP GROWTH EST. CUT TO 2.8% FROM 3.7% AT ITAU; 12/03/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES ITAU’S IDRS TO ‘BB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; ASSIGNS ‘

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5.65M were accumulated by Cap Glob. Bainco has invested 1.98% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Contravisory Inv Inc has invested 1.78% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Rampart Limited Company invested in 2,227 shares. 5,019 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System. Bamco New York accumulated 238,025 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Macquarie Gp Limited reported 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Avalon Advsrs Limited Com holds 28,875 shares. Element Cap Management Limited Co has invested 0.42% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.07% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 16,703 shares. Victory Cap Management invested in 227,693 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Principal Fincl Gp Inc stated it has 130,340 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.08% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.04% or 19,041 shares. Point72 Asset Lp reported 0.36% stake.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01 billion and $9.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) by 19,362 shares to 4.51 million shares, valued at $449.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sponsore by 91,199 shares in the quarter, for a total of 335,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 5,178 shares to 11,392 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 2,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,000 shares, and has risen its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU).

