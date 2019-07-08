Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Shareholder Palestra Capital Management Has Cut Holding; Estabrook Capital Management Maintains Position in A T & T (T)

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 9.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 77,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 752,790 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.63M, down from 830,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $291.24. About 114,853 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and Shell Extend Fuel Card Agreement in Europe; 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY DID NOT SEE ANY EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO ITS SYSTEMS INVOLVING FLEET CARDS AND OTHER PAYMENT PRODUCTS; 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDED EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT WITH SHELL; 21/03/2018 – Uber Freight Partners with FLEETCOR to Bring Savings to Its Carriers and Their Drivers; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q EPS $1.88; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR-BELIEVES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF GIFT CARD,PIN NUMBERS ISSUED BY 6 STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS CUSTOMERS WERE ACCESSED IN APRIL 26 REPORTED INCIDENT; 22/04/2018 – DJ FleetCor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLT); 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.38

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 23,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 234,964 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.37 billion, up from 211,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.22. About 14.93 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/05/2018 – AT&T and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine To Give Girls A Chance To Learn Filmmaking This Summer Through Collaboration With F; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Wasn’t Aware of Cohen Controversy Until 2018 — Memo; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Made Payments to Michael Cohen’s Consulting Firm in Early 2017; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2023, PRICED AT T PLUS 135 BASIS POINTS; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Colossal Flub Still Leaves CEO With More Wins Than Losses; 20/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: AT&T reportedly launching $15-per-month streaming bundle with no sports; 04/04/2018 – AT&T Judge Hones In on `No Blackout’ Offer as Time Warner Fix; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 11/04/2018 – AT&T Judge Questions U.S. Expert on Higher-Pay-TV-Prices Theory

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 462,840 shares to 940,040 shares, valued at $157.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.64 EPS, up 9.54% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.41 per share. FLT’s profit will be $227.55M for 27.58 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 2,819 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Lord Abbett Ltd holds 0.09% or 113,548 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 55,716 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. M&T Bancorporation Corp holds 34,360 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 110,654 shares. Axa has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp reported 20,676 shares. Montag & Caldwell Llc stated it has 224,464 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0.09% or 9.18 million shares. Miles Capital Inc holds 0.37% or 1,742 shares. Crescent Park Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 6.81% or 157,301 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 15,118 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability holds 2,580 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 319,799 shares. Asset has 5,798 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey Assocs has invested 0.23% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). North Star Asset Mngmt holds 15,833 shares. Aristotle Capital Management Limited Co has 0% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 9,026 shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Vanguard Group has 556.65M shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Concorde Asset Lc owns 26,336 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.71% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The New Jersey-based Brave Asset Mgmt has invested 0.54% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Private Cap Advsrs stated it has 191,082 shares. Amer & Management Company accumulated 0.33% or 36,758 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services owns 3.75M shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fenimore Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mirae Asset Glob Invs Co accumulated 0.16% or 699,738 shares. Natl Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 1% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 256,687 shares. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management Ltd stated it has 82,825 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings.