Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Shareholder Menta Capital Has Increased Position; As Lumber Liquidators Hldgs (LL) Stock Price Rose, Rbf Capital Has Trimmed Position

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc (LL) by 43.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 35,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,909 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $454,000, down from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $349.39M market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.18. About 435,571 shares traded. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has declined 46.39% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.82% the S&P500. Some Historical LL News: 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Sees FY Total Rev Growth Mid-to-Upper Single Digits; 16/03/2018 LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC LL.N : LOOP CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Announces New Senior Management Appointment; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Narrows Loss, Reiterates 2018 Targets; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Volume Surges More Than 22 Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Sees FY Comp Store Sales Growth Mid-Single Digits; 16/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC LL.N : LOOP CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $22; 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Appoints Charles Tyson as Chief Customer Experience Officer; 18/04/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OUTLOOK

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 121.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 2,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,729 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, up from 2,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $291. About 342,214 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO STOP ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $7.55 AND $7.85; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY FROZE CERTAIN GIFT CARD INFORMATION AND IS WORKING WITH MERCHANT CUSTOMERS TO LIMIT IMPACT OF UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – ON APRIL 26, CO PERSONNEL IDENTIFIED SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and Shell Extend Fuel Card Agreement in Europe; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B; 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Rev $585.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold LL shares while 29 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 22.42 million shares or 1.17% more from 22.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Limited Partnership stated it has 63,766 shares. Pnc Fin Serv Gru has 0% invested in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 53,700 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank holds 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) or 1,425 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested 0% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 10,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0% or 42,816 shares. Landscape Capital Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 129,011 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 905,326 shares. 28,523 are held by Comerica Comml Bank. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 11,575 shares. Prudential Financial reported 45,078 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 17,748 shares. Disciplined Growth Mn has invested 0.04% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL).

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 10,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $6.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $39,592 activity.

Analysts await Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.12 per share. LL’s profit will be $2.29 million for 38.06 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -147.06% EPS growth.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 5,600 shares to 10,394 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schneider National Inc by 20,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,538 shares, and cut its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI).