Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Shareholder Crescent Park Management LP Cut Its Stake by $18.06 Million; As Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) Stock Price Rose, Leuthold Group Raised Stake by $408,243

Leuthold Group Llc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) by 9.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc bought 4,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The hedge fund held 53,064 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 48,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Canadian National Railway Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $90.75. About 527,525 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q EPS C$1.00; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 67.8 PER CENT, AN INCREASE OF 6.0 POINTS; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q REV. C$3.19B, EST. C$3.15B; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Key Operating Employees to Delay Retirement, Postpone Vacations; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – INVESTING OVER $250 MLN THIS YEAR TO BUILD NEW TRACK AND YARD CAPACITY IN WESTERN CANADA; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – IN 2018, CN NOW PLANS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY C$3.4 BLN IN ITS CAPITAL PROGRAM; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 31.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 73,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 157,301 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.79M, down from 230,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $291.42. About 136,659 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 25/05/2018 – FLEETCOR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – FLT; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B; 06/03/2018 Noventis And Comdata Partner To Expand Use Of Virtual Credit Cards In B2B Payments; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and P97 Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Payments at Gas Stations; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY DID NOT SEE ANY EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO ITS SYSTEMS INVOLVING FLEET CARDS AND OTHER PAYMENT PRODUCTS; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – INVESTIGATION IS IN EARLY STAGES BUT INDICATES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF 6 MONTHS/OLDER GIFT CARD AND PIN NUMBERS WERE ACCESSED; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO DID NOT SEE EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO PROPRIETARY AND THIRD-PARTY PAYMENT NETWORKS USED TO DELIVER CO’S PAYMENT SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA, FLEETCOR IN CARDLESS FUEL PAYMENT PACT; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60B and $743.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 69,257 shares to 13,179 shares, valued at $708,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares International Treasury (IGOV) by 33,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 473,428 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

