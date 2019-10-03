Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Shareholder 12 West Capital Management LP Has Cut Stake as Share Price Rose; As Retail Pptys Amer (RPAI) Market Valuation Declined, Goodwin Daniel L Trimmed Holding by $548,075

Goodwin Daniel L decreased its stake in Retail Pptys Amer Inc (RPAI) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L sold 49,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 9.40 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.58 million, down from 9.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Retail Pptys Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.37. About 73,158 shares traded. Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) has declined 1.22% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.22% the S&P500. Some Historical RPAI News: 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q Rev $124.8M; 17/05/2018 – RPAI Adds Sephora To Downtown Crown In Gaithersburg, MD; 01/05/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES SEES FY OPER FFO/SHR 34C TO 38C, EST. $1.01; 19/04/2018 – RPAI Signs Two New Leases At Huebner Oaks In The San Antonio MSA; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA – ON APRIL 23 AMENDED AND RESTATED EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE FOR UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY OF $1.10 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Resolution Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Retail Properties; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer Sees 2018 Net Income Attributable to Common Hldrs 34c-38c a Share; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q Net $41.8M; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q FFO 25c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer: 1Q Same Store Net Operating Income Up 1.5% Vs. Year Ago

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 33.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 160,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 322,075 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.46M, down from 482,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $278.11. About 31,671 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO LIMIT IMPROPER USE OF ACCESSED PRIVATE LABEL GIFT CARD INFORMATION; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR-BELIEVES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF GIFT CARD,PIN NUMBERS ISSUED BY 6 STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS CUSTOMERS WERE ACCESSED IN APRIL 26 REPORTED INCIDENT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and P97 Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Payments at Gas Stations; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and Shell Extend Fuel Card Agreement in Europe; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – Fleetcor reports unauthorized access to some of its systems; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY DID NOT SEE ANY EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO ITS SYSTEMS INVOLVING FLEET CARDS AND OTHER PAYMENT PRODUCTS; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.20 TO $10.50, EST. $10.30; 05/04/2018 – Motus Partners with FLEETCOR to Simplify Expense Reimbursement for Mobile Workforces

Analysts await Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $0.26 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.26 per share. RPAI’s profit will be $55.55M for 11.89 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Retail Properties of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $250.18 million for 24.06 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.