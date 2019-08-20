Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Share Value Rose While Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lowered Its Holding by $610,080; 1832 Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Wabtec (WAB) Position by $16.42 Million

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (FLT) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 2,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 70,243 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.32 million, down from 72,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $297.37. About 103,034 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL MANAGE, OPERATE & SELL SHELL FUEL CARD TO SMALL-TO-MEDIUM ENTERPRISES ACROSS 11 MARKETS IN EUROPE THROUGH 2025; 05/04/2018 – Motus Partners with FLEETCOR to Simplify Expense Reimbursement for Mobile Workforces; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDED EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT WITH SHELL; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 EPS $7.55-EPS $7.85; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL; 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success; 27/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS CEO RONALD F. CLARKE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN — SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 Noventis And Comdata Partner To Expand Use Of Virtual Credit Cards In B2B Payments; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Fleetcor reports unauthorized access to some of its systems

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 99.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 315,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 19 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1,000, down from 315,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $68.02. About 1.38M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/04/2018 – GE IS SAID IN TALKS TO UNLOAD RAIL BUSINESS IN DEAL WITH WABTEC; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF $250 MILLION; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC, GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; GE TO GET $2.9 BLN CASH; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF WABTEC, WITH SR UNSECURED AT Baa3, O; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC: TOO EARLY TO SAY IF GE MINING BUSINESS TO BE DIVESTED; 22/05/2018 – This week kicked off with a standout “Merger Monday,” including GE’s $11.1 billion deal to merge its transportation business with U.S. manufacturer Wabtec; 07/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.87, REV VIEW $4.19 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC 1Q EPS 92C, EST. 90C; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Chairman Albert Neupaver Has Been Re-Appointed Executive Chairman

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors accumulated 0% or 6 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Cap Ww Invsts invested 0.11% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). 2,580 were accumulated by Hightower Limited Liability. Moreover, Burney has 0.02% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 1,525 shares. Westpac Bk owns 20,083 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New Jersey-based Nuwave has invested 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). The New York-based Guardian Life Insur Of America has invested 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Company reported 0.64% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). California-based Cap Intll Investors has invested 0.11% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Assetmark accumulated 0% or 964 shares. Cadinha And Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1,000 shares. Northern stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,485 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $834.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Small Cap Growth Etf (VBK) by 3,319 shares to 608,806 shares, valued at $109.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Edge Msci Multifactor Usa by 119,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.31M shares, and has risen its stake in General Motors Corporation (NYSE:GM).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. DeNinno David L had bought 3,000 shares worth $193,530. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $652,600 was bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J. KASSLING WILLIAM E bought 8,000 shares worth $503,520.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $29.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 112,600 shares to 196,000 shares, valued at $15.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4,383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,439 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).