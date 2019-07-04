Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Share Value Rose While Academy Capital Management Lowered Stake by $513,402; As Intuit (INTU) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Cypress Capital Group Decreased Position

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 2,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,177 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.74 million, down from 90,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $289.6. About 153,534 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Shell Completes Fuel Card System Conversion Onto FLEETCOR Platform Across Europe and Asia; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q EPS $1.88; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – FleetCor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Rev $585.5M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – ON APRIL 26, CO PERSONNEL IDENTIFIED SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 8.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 1,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,333 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27 million, down from 17,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $270.17. About 765,065 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59M and $431.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health Co by 21,641 shares to 580,218 shares, valued at $14.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.64 earnings per share, up 9.54% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.41 per share. FLT’s profit will be $227.55M for 27.42 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

