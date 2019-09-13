Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Share Price Rose While 12 West Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Holding by $44.87 Million; Holder Alpha Windward Lifted Conocophillips (COP) Stake

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 33.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 160,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 322,075 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.46 million, down from 482,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $288.95. About 601,154 shares traded or 20.44% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – INVESTIGATION IS IN EARLY STAGES BUT INDICATES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF 6 MONTHS/OLDER GIFT CARD AND PIN NUMBERS WERE ACCESSED; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN; 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc; 16/04/2018 – FleetCor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Uber Freight Partners with FLEETCOR to Bring Savings to Its Carriers and Their Drivers; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR-BELIEVES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF GIFT CARD,PIN NUMBERS ISSUED BY 6 STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS CUSTOMERS WERE ACCESSED IN APRIL 26 REPORTED INCIDENT; 06/03/2018 Noventis And Comdata Partner To Expand Use Of Virtual Credit Cards In B2B Payments; 22/03/2018 – FleetCor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL MANAGE, OPERATE & SELL SHELL FUEL CARD TO SMALL-TO-MEDIUM ENTERPRISES ACROSS 11 MARKETS IN EUROPE THROUGH 2025

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 165.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 7,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 12,100 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $704,000, up from 4,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $56.35. About 5.70M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 billion from PDVSA- CEO; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS PRICING OF CASH TENDER OFFER UP TO $400M; 08/05/2018 – CONOCO HAS NOT YET SEIZED ANY ASSETS IN CURACAO AS A RESULT OF DISPUTE WITH PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER; 15/05/2018 – COP SEES FY 10+% OUTPUT GROWTH/DEBT-ADJ. SHR, 5+% MARGIN GROWTH; 10/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Disrupts PDVSA’s Exports (Video); 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK — EAST TIMOR AND AUSTRALIA SIGN TREATY TO RESOLVE LONG-RUNNING DISPUTE ON MARITIME BORDER IN TIMOR SEA; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-PDVSA to shut Curacao refinery amid fight with Conoco; 27/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 07/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 23/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $63

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $250.18M for 25.00 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 116,210 shares to 1.47 million shares, valued at $71.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $155.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 7,311 shares to 3,678 shares, valued at $242,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR) by 15,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 783 shares, and cut its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.