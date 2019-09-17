Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Position Has Increased by Fil Ltd; Sequent Asset Management Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) Has Boosted as Market Valuation Declined

Sequent Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 80.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequent Asset Management Llc bought 17,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 38,236 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, up from 21,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequent Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $33.06. About 546,840 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 2435875% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 97,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 97,439 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.37M, up from 4 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $295.71. About 90,686 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Shell Completes Fuel Card System Conversion Onto FLEETCOR Platform Across Europe and Asia; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.50; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT); 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and P97 Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Payments at Gas Stations; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 05/04/2018 – Motus Partners with FLEETCOR to Simplify Expense Reimbursement for Mobile Workforces; 03/05/2018 – Fleetcor reports unauthorized access to some of its systems; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 EPS $7.55-EPS $7.85; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Lc has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Raymond James Tru Na reported 0.12% stake. Signalpoint Asset Llc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Mufg Americas Holding owns 86 shares. Grand Jean Incorporated accumulated 8,808 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id holds 1.37% or 465,948 shares. Global Endowment Mgmt LP stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Stratos Wealth Ltd holds 10,481 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 61,780 shares. Ashfield Prns Limited Liability holds 17,318 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Waddell Reed reported 4.22M shares. Azimuth Capital Ltd Liability Company owns 291,355 shares. Prudential Fin reported 526,458 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Kdi Capital Prns Ltd Com reported 118,268 shares stake.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J bought $28,990 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

