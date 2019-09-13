Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Position Has Boosted by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P; Rodgers Brothers Raised Nordstrom (JWN) Position by $661,075

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 124.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 21,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 38,450 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, up from 17,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.67. About 2.63M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Sales Disappoint as Reality of Staying Public Sets In; 15/05/2018 – Nordstrom Expands Extended Sizing To 30 Stores With 100 Brands; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom Announces Investments In Digital Technology; 21/03/2018 – Watch Erik Nordstrom and Don Kingsborough onstage at Code Commerce: Not everyone has to become Amazon A Nordstrom store is still a “place of discovery.”; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom 1Q Rev $3.56B; 21/03/2018 – Watch: Nordstrom’s Erik Nordstrom and OneMarket’s Don Kingsborough explain that a Nordstrom store is still a “place of discovery.”; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nordstrom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JWN); 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM 1Q REV. $3.56B, EST. $3.45B; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Special Committee Is Being Advised by Centerview Partners LLC; 08/03/2018 – NORDSTROM CLOSED DEALS TO BUY BEVYUP& MESSAGEYES

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (FLT) by 41.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 2,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 8,110 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.28 million, up from 5,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $292.34. About 320,849 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 14/03/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC FLT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $232; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & P97 FORM PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE MOBILE PAYMENTS A; 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q REV. $585.5M, EST. $599.5M; 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDED EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT WITH SHELL; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR -CO INCURRED & EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCUR LEGAL & OTHER PROFESSIONAL EXPENSES RELATED TO UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS INCIDENT IN FUTURE PERIODS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.20 TO $10.50, EST. $10.30; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B; 27/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS CEO RONALD F. CLARKE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN — SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Asset Limited has 42,086 shares. Crestwood Cap Management LP accumulated 8.12% or 55,438 shares. Fdx Advsr holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 1,606 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners stated it has 1,539 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.01% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). 144,156 are owned by Lord Abbett & Llc. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.06% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Ftb Advsrs Inc accumulated 1,561 shares. First Fincl Bank owns 1,400 shares. Massachusetts-based Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp has invested 0.32% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corp accumulated 67,410 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Spinnaker Trust reported 0.2% stake. The Ohio-based Huntington Bancshares has invested 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 11,460 shares. Conning invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $815.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 40,075 shares to 79,373 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Class C by 2,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,683 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC).

