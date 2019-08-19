Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Market Value Rose While Bloom Tree Partners Trimmed Its Position; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Matrix Capital Management Company LP Has Increased Position by $33.82 Million

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 48.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 125,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 135,460 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.40M, down from 261,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $296.13. About 10,869 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR -CO INCURRED & EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCUR LEGAL & OTHER PROFESSIONAL EXPENSES RELATED TO UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS INCIDENT IN FUTURE PERIODS; 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and Shell Extend Fuel Card Agreement in Europe; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $7.55 AND $7.85; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & P97 FORM PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE MOBILE PAYMENTS A; 21/03/2018 – UBER FREIGHT PARTNERS WITH FLEETCOR; 21/03/2018 – Uber Freight Partners with FLEETCOR to Bring Savings to Its Carriers and Their Drivers; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL; 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.27M, up from 71,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $31.56 during the last trading session, reaching $1824.13. About 299,137 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Amazon thinks it has a fix to Alexa’s terrifying laughing issue Sleep easy; 22/05/2018 – Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Teams Up with Audible to Highlight Captivating Performances Meant to Be Heard; 19/03/2018 – RichRelevance Digital Grocery Survey Finds Amazon Takes Early Lead — But 60% of First-Time Shoppers Willing to Explore a New Grocer Online; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON CEO JEFF BEZOS SAYS EXCEEDED 100M PAID PRIME MEMBERS; 14/05/2018 – CITY COUNCIL’S “HOSTILE APPROACH AND RHETORIC” FORCES AMAZON TO QUESTION ITS GROWTH IN SEATTLE – STATEMENT; 03/04/2018 – AMZN: Amazon, raising shipping fee by up to 50%; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Results Beat Expectations; 01/05/2018 – Amazon Reveals Top 10 Most Entrepreneurial States: Utah Takes the Top Spot with California, New York, Colorado and New Jersey i; 05/04/2018 – India’s Flipkart deepens fashion market push with in-house brand; 22/03/2018 – $CCIH fwiw the ChinaCache on Amazon AWS news from yesterday is indeed new. This PR titled “ChinaCache Launches CDN Solution on AWS Marketplace” was disseminated on March 20 in China but not the US

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Cap Corp invested in 0% or 1,080 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Llc accumulated 830 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Assetmark Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 964 shares. First Amer Commercial Bank holds 1,400 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 193 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corporation, New York-based fund reported 849,840 shares. Maverick Capital Ltd holds 234,223 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 773 shares. 223 were accumulated by Cls Invests Ltd Liability Company. Jefferies Group Limited Liability invested in 21,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Raymond James Services Advsr Inc invested in 2,290 shares or 0% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank accumulated 56,308 shares. Piedmont Invest Incorporated stated it has 0.08% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). 172,055 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc. 206 were reported by First Personal Fincl Service.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $918.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc by 43,977 shares to 393,977 shares, valued at $14.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 76,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 594,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.