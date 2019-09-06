Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Market Value Rose While Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lowered Holding by $610,080; Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Cut Nike (NKE) Holding by $2.19 Million

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (FLT) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 2,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 70,243 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.32 million, down from 72,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $304.15. About 186,214 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 25/05/2018 – FLEETCOR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – FLT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL MANAGE, OPERATE & SELL SHELL FUEL CARD TO SMALL-TO-MEDIUM ENTERPRISES ACROSS 11 MARKETS IN EUROPE THROUGH 2025; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 EPS $7.55-EPS $7.85; 27/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS CEO RONALD F. CLARKE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN — SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Rev $585.5M; 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc; 16/04/2018 – FleetCor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 67.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 26,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 12,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 38,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $88.6. About 1.70M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GREATER CHINA TOTAL REVENUE $1,336 MLN VS $1,075 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings spell trouble for Under Armour in apparel; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas sticks by Kanye West after slavery remarks; 16/03/2018 – Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 15/03/2018 – Nike CEO Says Disturbed, Saddened by Reports — Memo; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 16/04/2018 – His departure follows recent turnover in Nike’s executive ranks amid allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video); 23/03/2018 – Evening Tele: Trainer fanatics camp out since WEDNESDAY to get hands on limited edition Nike shoes at Dundee shop

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 31.20 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 922,500 shares. Pacific Glob Investment Co reported 29,021 shares. Altfest L J And Communication Incorporated accumulated 0.06% or 1,304 shares. California-based First Republic Invest Management has invested 0.39% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First American Bancorp has 49,431 shares. Zacks Mngmt owns 93,763 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.4% stake. 88,152 were reported by Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Com. Cape Ann Bankshares holds 0.55% or 5,540 shares in its portfolio. Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 106,148 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Alps Advisors Inc reported 38,939 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 466,993 were accumulated by Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Lc holds 1.02% or 154,540 shares in its portfolio. Cannell Peter B And Company holds 46,023 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17 million and $162.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX) by 51,309 shares to 146,367 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $834.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alcan Inc. by 20,389 shares to 34,420 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,752 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW).