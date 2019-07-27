Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Market Valuation Rose While 12 West Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Holding by $11.92 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Lowered Position by $707,850

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 48,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 482,338 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.94M, down from 530,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $287.23. About 385,679 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDED EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT WITH SHELL; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and Shell Extend Fuel Card Agreement in Europe; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – INVESTIGATION IS IN EARLY STAGES BUT INDICATES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF 6 MONTHS/OLDER GIFT CARD AND PIN NUMBERS WERE ACCESSED; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL MANAGE, OPERATE & SELL SHELL FUEL CARD TO SMALL-TO-MEDIUM ENTERPRISES ACROSS 11 MARKETS IN EUROPE THROUGH 2025; 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – ON APRIL 26, CO PERSONNEL IDENTIFIED SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDS EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT W/SHELL THROUGH 2025; 22/04/2018 – DJ FleetCor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLT); 16/04/2018 – FleetCor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 94.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 6,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 348 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 6,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Archive360 to Showcase Industry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Te; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture; 19/04/2018 – Diffeo Announces Availability of Collaborative Intelligence for Microsoft Exchange and Windows Shared Drives; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft has previously looked to Linux to boost its public cloud and operate equipment in its data centers; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS; 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Business.Financialpost.com which released: “Cambridge Global Payments to Offer Invoice Automation Solution – Financial Post” on July 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “FLEETCOR Technologies to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 6, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Citron Research Targets Fleetcor Technologies, Calls For CEO’s Resignation – Benzinga” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Comdata to Acquire Payroll Card Provider SOLE Financial – Business Wire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Like FleetCor Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:FLT) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.64 EPS, up 9.54% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.41 per share. FLT’s profit will be $227.55M for 27.20 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp Incorporated invested in 276 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 2,807 shares. Claar Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,846 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 85,929 shares. Azimuth Cap Management Limited Liability invested in 21,735 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Fiera holds 0% or 1,080 shares. Brown Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 5,624 shares. Thomas White Limited owns 5,563 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 4,433 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Aus reported 177 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 0.07% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 1,210 shares. 20,122 are held by Gulf Interest Bank (Uk) Ltd. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp accumulated 483,399 shares.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Lg Cap Etf (SCHX) by 7,259 shares to 34,399 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME) by 7,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Lrg Cap Etf (VV).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Metrics Behind Microsoft’s Soaring Stock Price – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours: Microsoft’s Q4 Squashes Estimates, Boeing to Take a Big Hit – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: IBM, Microsoft and Barrick Gold – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Alibaba Stock: Play Offense With Defense – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How To Make Money Trading Options After You Retire – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin Tn reported 56,919 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Arbor Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.34% or 9,123 shares. Curbstone Fincl Management has invested 1.52% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 233,128 were accumulated by Redwood Invs Ltd Liability. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kidder Stephen W invested in 2.86% or 59,759 shares. 193,934 are held by Maple Capital Mngmt. 303,009 were reported by Foyston Gordon Payne. Pictet North America Advsr reported 190,768 shares stake. Rice Hall James & Assoc Limited Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gruss And Com invested 8.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guyasuta holds 4.61% or 350,625 shares in its portfolio. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.1% or 160,918 shares. Livingston Asset Management Company (Operating As Southport Cap Management) holds 1.39% or 26,429 shares in its portfolio.