Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Holder White Elm Capital Has Trimmed Holding by $3.14 Million; Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Stake In Canadian Natural Resources LTD (CNQ) Was Lifted

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 26,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 2.46M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.36 million, up from 2.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $27.44. About 2.32 million shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion; 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 16/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 14/03/2018 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES MINISTER CARR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES STARTS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 28.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 11,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 28,264 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.94 million, down from 39,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $289.1. About 407,328 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL MANAGE, OPERATE & SELL SHELL FUEL CARD TO SMALL-TO-MEDIUM ENTERPRISES ACROSS 11 MARKETS IN EUROPE THROUGH 2025; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.20 TO $10.50, EST. $10.30; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO DID NOT SEE EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO PROPRIETARY AND THIRD-PARTY PAYMENT NETWORKS USED TO DELIVER CO’S PAYMENT SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Rev $585.5M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY DID NOT SEE ANY EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO ITS SYSTEMS INVOLVING FLEET CARDS AND OTHER PAYMENT PRODUCTS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO THROUGH COUNSEL PROMPTLY ENGAGED EXTERNAL EXPERTS IN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY FORENSICS TO ASSIST IN INVESTIGATION; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY FROZE CERTAIN GIFT CARD INFORMATION AND IS WORKING WITH MERCHANT CUSTOMERS TO LIMIT IMPACT OF UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS

More notable recent Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Reasons to Sell Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) Stock Now – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “For Oil Bulls, Canadian Natural Resources’ Valuation Is Too Cheap To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Deeply Discounted Energy Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “2 Dividend Stocks That Are the Cheapest They’ve Been in 10 Years – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Stick in Your RRSP Today – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 55,669 shares to 2.08M shares, valued at $165.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto (NYSE:TD) by 71,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.88M shares, and cut its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE).

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did FleetCor Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:FLT) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “FLEETCOR Announces European Fuel Card Head to Lead North America Fuel Card Business – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FleetCor Technologies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FleetCor sold $100M-plus in ‘phony carbon offsets,’ Citron alleges – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Service Of America reported 67,836 shares stake. Banque Pictet And Cie invested in 0.01% or 2,790 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 16,393 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership reported 5.14M shares stake. Piedmont Investment Advsr holds 0.08% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 7,517 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). First American Bancorporation holds 0.03% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 1,400 shares. Hartford Mgmt reported 0.07% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 16,622 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bridgewater Assocs Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 1,513 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 2,834 shares. 484,060 were accumulated by Timessquare Cap Management Limited Com. Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs holds 0% or 2,109 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 8,118 shares.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $250.18M for 25.01 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $407.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 8,238 shares to 83,638 shares, valued at $17.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Pac Ld Tr (NYSE:TPL) by 2,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,573 shares, and has risen its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc.