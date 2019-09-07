Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Holder Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Lowered Position by $2.44 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Methode Electronics (MEI) Market Value Rose, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Boosted by $4.67 Million Its Position

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Methode Electronics Inc (MEI) by 151.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 166,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.84% . The institutional investor held 276,942 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97M, up from 110,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Methode Electronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $34.14. About 265,187 shares traded or 9.80% up from the average. Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has declined 23.11% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MEI News: 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 13/03/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS INC MEI.N – CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN HRUDICKA HAS LEFT COMPANY EFFECTIVE TODAY TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 22/03/2018 – SHOUGANG CONCORD GRAND NAMES CHAN SO MEI AS COMPANY SECRETARY; 16/05/2018 – TAI KAM HOLDINGS LTD 8321.HK – LAU MEI CHAI HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS INC MEI.N – RONALD TSOUMAS, CURRENTLY METHODE’S CONTROLLER AND TREASURER, HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SUCCEED HRUDICKA; 03/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Methode Electronics Names Ronald Tsoumas CFO; 12/03/2018 – Methode Electronics CFO John Hrudicka Resigns; 15/03/2018 – Methode Electronics’ Board Approves Dividend

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 21.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 36,018 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88 million, down from 45,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $302.64. About 325,514 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50; 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA, FLEETCOR IN CARDLESS FUEL PAYMENT PACT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES UNDER ASC 605 BETWEEN $2,500 MLN AND $2,560 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q EPS $1.88; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Rev $585.5M; 09/04/2018 – FleetCor Boosts CEO Clarke’s Pay 79% to $52.6 Million for 2017; 22/03/2018 – FleetCor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & SHELL EXTEND FUEL CARD PACT IN EUROPE; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $246.76M for 26.18 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 645 shares to 14,910 shares, valued at $26.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard accumulated 9.18 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset has 0.03% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Hsbc Hldg Plc holds 40,495 shares. Brandywine Managers Ltd Llc holds 0.4% or 4,095 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 34,139 shares. 66,472 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp. Qs Investors Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Blair William & Il has invested 0.16% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 193 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Bancshares Tru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). American Century reported 628,692 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Moreover, Miles has 0.37% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.03% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 111,286 shares. Massachusetts-based Colony Gru Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Steadfast Capital Management Lp owns 1.04 million shares.

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “FLEETCOR Partners with Nissan on Contactless Payments in Brazil – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Like FleetCor Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:FLT) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Did FleetCor Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:FLT) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Methode Electronics’ Board Approves Dividend NYSE:MEI – GlobeNewswire” on March 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Methode Electronics, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2019 Third-Quarter Sales and Earnings – GlobeNewswire” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 29, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $687.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcsb Financial Corp by 354,976 shares to 209,218 shares, valued at $4.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Midsouth Bcp (NYSE:MSL) by 65,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 564,786 shares, and cut its stake in Mitek Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MITK).