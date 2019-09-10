Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Holder Steadfast Capital Management LP Lowered Holding by $81.48 Million; Fox Cl A (FOXA) Share Price Declined While Karpas Strategies Has Lowered Its Stake

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 24.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 331,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 1.04 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255.26 million, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.99% or $12.09 during the last trading session, reaching $290.55. About 641,283 shares traded or 29.32% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 14/03/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC FLT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $232; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and P97 Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Payments at Gas Stations; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Rev $585.5M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDED EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT WITH SHELL; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 EPS $7.55-EPS $7.85; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & P97 FORM PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE MOBILE PAYMENTS A; 06/03/2018 Noventis And Comdata Partner To Expand Use Of Virtual Credit Cards In B2B Payments; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Net $174.9M

Karpas Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl A (FOXA) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc sold 45,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.28% . The institutional investor held 22,793 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837,000, down from 68,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Fox Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.3. About 2.66 million shares traded. Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXA News: 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox in New Network Affiliation Agreements With Sinclair; 03/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – WILL CONTINUE TO WORK WITH REGULATOR, AND THEN SECRETARY OF STATE AT APPROPRIATE TIME; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 23/05/2018 – Hohn Unconcerned About Regulatory Risk of Closing a Comcast-Fox Deal — Letter; 27/04/2018 – ValueAct’s Jeffrey Ubben Leaves 21st Century Fox’s Board; 11/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox America CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 4 Months; 03/04/2018 – Twenty-First Century Fox: New Remedies Including Ring-Fencing That Would Establish Sky News as Distinct Company Within Sky Group; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Puts Comcast Ratings On Review For Possible Downgrade And Says It May Happen Even If Fox Rejects A Bid — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC- STATEMENT FROM 21ST CENTURY FOX REGARDING REVISED REMEDIES TO SAFEGUARD INDEPENDENCE OF SKY

Analysts await Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) to report earnings on November, 6. FOXA’s profit will be $395.02 million for 12.99 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Fox Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $246.68 million for 25.13 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock stated it has 7.02 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Tru accumulated 71,595 shares. Everence Cap Management Incorporated has 2,443 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 17,236 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Invests Incorporated accumulated 39 shares. Raymond James & Assoc accumulated 45,085 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Com owns 39 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 6,314 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.02% or 13,603 shares. Crestwood Capital Management LP holds 7.54% or 54,000 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 483,399 shares in its portfolio. White Elm Lc invested 2.56% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Lpl Financial Llc reported 2,716 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 0.04% or 31,279 shares.