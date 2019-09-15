Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Holder Psagot Investment House LTD Has Upped Its Position by $4.58 Million; Apple (Call) (AAPL) Share Price Rose While Sigma Planning Has Trimmed Its Position

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Call) (AAPL) by 99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 228,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 2,300 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $455,000, down from 230,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38 million shares traded or 41.74% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple is returning more cash than any company ever; 30/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Rumors suggest Apple could acquire `all or parts of’ media company Condé Nast; 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR APPLE AFFECTS 52; 25/05/2018 – US jury awards Apple $539 million in Samsung patent retrial; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad will start at $299 for schools. (So, the same $329 for everyone else?) It’s available to order today, and will start shipping and arriving this week. #AppleEDUchat; 10/05/2018 – ALCOA, RIO TINTO: APPLE PROVIDING INVESTMENT OF C$13M; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE WILL ALWAYS BE THOSE SEEKING UNFAIR TRADE ADVANTAGES, BUT “THE WORLD WILL NOT DO SOMETHING STUPID”; 29/03/2018 – LastMile Delivery Platform Will Enable SMBs and Cannabis Delivery Businesses to Effectively Manage Deliveries; Submits to Apple and Google Play; 04/04/2018 – Apple chip supplier ASE vows to grow as ‘big keep getting bigger’

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 1610.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 16,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 17,377 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.88M, up from 1,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $292.12. About 609,402 shares traded or 21.80% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO THROUGH COUNSEL PROMPTLY ENGAGED EXTERNAL EXPERTS IN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY FORENSICS TO ASSIST IN INVESTIGATION; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Net $705M-Net $735M; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 EPS $7.55-EPS $7.85; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.50; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDED EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT WITH SHELL; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ FleetCor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLT); 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 15,986 shares to 37,631 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,398 shares, and has risen its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.32 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Natl owns 140,233 shares. Moreover, Veritas Invest (Uk) Ltd has 0.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,421 shares. White Pine Ltd Co stated it has 1.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mount Vernon Md owns 7.93% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 48,761 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 467,743 shares. Gruss And Co reported 33,150 shares or 7.1% of all its holdings. West Coast Fincl Limited Company holds 3.22% or 71,198 shares. Blb&B Limited Liability has 81,952 shares. Horseman Mgmt has invested 1.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Waddell And Reed Financial stated it has 4.20M shares or 2.06% of all its holdings. Braun Stacey Assocs Inc holds 3.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 257,010 shares. Madrona Fin Services Ltd Llc accumulated 0.97% or 5,262 shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alkeon Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 175,000 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Thomasville Fincl Bank reported 108,085 shares or 3.71% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Lpl Finance Lc has 0% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 2,810 shares. Laurion Mgmt Lp has 0% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Tributary Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 10,540 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. M&T Commercial Bank owns 34,607 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Shell Asset Mgmt, Netherlands-based fund reported 6,774 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 3,294 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 3,868 shares. Tiger Ltd Llc invested in 1.73M shares or 2.63% of the stock. Alta Management Llc has 92,121 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested 0.05% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Moreover, Fred Alger Management has 0% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Tarbox Family Office, a California-based fund reported 11 shares. 16,393 are held by Arizona State Retirement.

