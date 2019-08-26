Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Holder Oakbrook Investments Has Lowered Stake; Boot Barn Hldgs (BOOT) Shareholder Shellback Capital LP Has Increased Position

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 350,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 700,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.61M, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.32M market cap company. The stock increased 5.18% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $32.78. About 354,383 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 34.00% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Growth of Mid-Single Digits; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boot Barn Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOOT); 17/05/2018 – Boot Barn 34.1% Owned by Hedge Funds; 15/05/2018 – CORRECT: BOOT BARN 4Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 16C; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $0.92 TO $1.02; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N – ACQUIRED CERTAIN ASSETS OF LONE STAR WESTERN & CASUAL LLC; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY EPS 92c-EPS $1.02; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN- PURCHASED INVENTORY ENTERED INTO NEW LEASES WITH STORES’ LANDLORD AND OFFERED EMPLOYMENT TO LONE STAR TEAM AT ALL 3 STORES LOCATIONS; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, BUYS THREE-STORE BOOT CHAIN IN TX; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Boot Barn

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 48.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 4,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 4,770 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 9,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $292.1. About 358,099 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and P97 Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Payments at Gas Stations; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR-BELIEVES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF GIFT CARD,PIN NUMBERS ISSUED BY 6 STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS CUSTOMERS WERE ACCESSED IN APRIL 26 REPORTED INCIDENT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $7.55 AND $7.85; 21/03/2018 – UBER FREIGHT PARTNERS WITH FLEETCOR; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDED EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT WITH SHELL; 22/03/2018 – FleetCor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Net $705M-Net $735M; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.50

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 4,075 shares to 283,811 shares, valued at $40.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 97,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,236 shares, and has risen its stake in Total System Services (NYSE:TSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 164,063 are held by Millennium Management Ltd Llc. Citadel Advisors Limited Company accumulated 21,964 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs holds 0.1% or 2,790 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt invested in 2,820 shares or 0.15% of the stock. First Commercial Bank Of Omaha invested in 22,318 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Adage Capital Partners Grp Inc Inc Lc stated it has 0.07% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Pnc Serv Group Inc holds 3,927 shares. Zacks Invest Mngmt reported 3,678 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Allstate Corp holds 11,786 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 22,882 were accumulated by Leuthold Group Ltd Liability Com. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Partnership reported 0.04% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). 5,755 were accumulated by Bluecrest Mgmt.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.48, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold BOOT shares while 55 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.21 million shares or 2.66% more from 28.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Gru Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 5,500 shares. Walleye Trading Lc holds 965 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested in 60,034 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability reported 415,389 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 31,800 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 232,537 shares. Elk Creek Limited Liability Company has 0.83% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Lyon Street Capital Ltd Liability Co has 21,913 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 26,161 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Copper Rock Cap Prns Ltd Com stated it has 1.58% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Whittier Tru has invested 0.06% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Principal Fincl Gru Inc reported 0% stake. Alpine Woods Lc has 0.07% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) for 11,010 shares. Stephens Inv Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability accumulated 0.34% or 563,409 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership invested in 0.13% or 61,982 shares.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $841.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 18,084 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $7.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 508,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 389,763 shares, and cut its stake in Yeti Hldgs Inc.

