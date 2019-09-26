Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Holder First National Bank Of Omaha Decreased Its Holding by $737,240; As Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Share Value Declined, Holder Cadian Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake by $6.19 Million

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) by 94.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 281,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 16,825 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $385,000, down from 297,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.03. About 16,149 shares traded. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 10.62% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.62% the S&P500.

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 2,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 19,685 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.53 million, down from 22,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $291.27. About 103,541 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm; 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 21/03/2018 – Uber Freight Partners with FLEETCOR to Bring Savings to Its Carriers and Their Drivers; 03/05/2018 – Fleetcor reports unauthorized access to some of its systems; 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA, FLEETCOR IN CARDLESS FUEL PAYMENT PACT; 25/05/2018 – FLEETCOR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – FLT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and Shell Extend Fuel Card Agreement in Europe; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR-BELIEVES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF GIFT CARD,PIN NUMBERS ISSUED BY 6 STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS CUSTOMERS WERE ACCESSED IN APRIL 26 REPORTED INCIDENT; 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $250.18M for 25.20 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

