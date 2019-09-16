Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Holder Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Increased Stake; Costco Whsl New (COST) Holder Michael & Susan Dell Foundation Has Trimmed Stake

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 1,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 55,438 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.57M, up from 54,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $4.28 during the last trading session, reaching $296.4. About 339,245 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and Shell Extend Fuel Card Agreement in Europe; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.50; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL MANAGE, OPERATE & SELL SHELL FUEL CARD TO SMALL-TO-MEDIUM ENTERPRISES ACROSS 11 MARKETS IN EUROPE THROUGH 2025; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.38; 21/03/2018 – Uber Freight Partners with FLEETCOR to Bring Savings to Its Carriers and Their Drivers; 21/03/2018 – UBER FREIGHT PARTNERS WITH FLEETCOR; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Net $705M-Net $735M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO STOP ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR-BELIEVES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF GIFT CARD,PIN NUMBERS ISSUED BY 6 STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS CUSTOMERS WERE ACCESSED IN APRIL 26 REPORTED INCIDENT; 06/03/2018 Noventis And Comdata Partner To Expand Use Of Virtual Credit Cards In B2B Payments

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation sold 11,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 11,891 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14M, down from 23,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $289.66. About 496,126 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.62 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75 billion and $191.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 30,104 shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $17.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 6,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,777 shares, and cut its stake in Ferrari N V.