Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Holder Crescent Park Management LP Trimmed Position as Stock Rose; Manikay Partners Has Lifted Its T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holding by $7.77 Million as Stock Rose

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 112,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 662,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.79 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $77.73. About 5.16 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 26/03/2018 – T-Mobile at Company Roadshow Hosted By equinet Bank AG Today; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Places T-Mobile’s Ratings On Review For Possible Downgrade, Sprint On Review For Upgrade — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 29/04/2018 – American Tower REIT: Revenue Generated From T-Mobile US Represented Approximately 3% of Amer Tower’s Consolidated Property Rev; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint face similar issues amid calendar uncertainty –; 17/05/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Gets Around 10 More Lenders in $38b M&A Loan; 01/05/2018 – Pretty in Pink: T-Mobile Chief Is the Colorful Outlier of Wireless; 27/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: T-Mobile, Sprint finalising merger terms; 28/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO LEGERE IS SAID TO BE CHIEF OF COMBINED CO: CNBC

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 31.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 73,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 157,301 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.79 million, down from 230,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $278.15. About 463,596 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 21/03/2018 – UBER, FLEETCOR IN PACT FOR FREIGHT FUEL CARD; 06/03/2018 Noventis And Comdata Partner To Expand Use Of Virtual Credit Cards In B2B Payments; 09/04/2018 – FleetCor Boosts CEO Clarke’s Pay 79% to $52.6 Million for 2017; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Motus Partners with FLEETCOR to Simplify Expense Reimbursement for Mobile Workforces; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.38; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Net $705M-Net $735M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01B and $810.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 250,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $16.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kellner Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 25,300 shares. Camarda Finance Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp, Florida-based fund reported 48 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 111,561 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Personal Cap Corporation accumulated 509,541 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 2,299 shares. Jaffetilchin Ptnrs Ltd Liability owns 0.06% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 3,590 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 27,776 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt has 0.29% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Weik holds 0.35% or 10,285 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management stated it has 28,400 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Company reported 0.15% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 7.89M are held by Invesco. Twin Tree Mngmt LP invested in 40,626 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.64 earnings per share, up 9.54% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.41 per share. FLT’s profit will be $227.55 million for 26.34 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

