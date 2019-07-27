Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Holder Crescent Park Management LP Has Cut Stake by $18.06 Million as Stock Value Rose; Whitnell & Co Stake in Fiserv (FISV) Trimmed by $469,832

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,691 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92 million, down from 95,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.15B market cap company. The stock increased 6.16% or $5.94 during the last trading session, reaching $102.3. About 22.06 million shares traded or 461.26% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 31.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 73,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,301 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.79 million, down from 230,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $287.23. About 385,679 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & P97 FORM PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE MOBILE PAYMENTS A; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY FROZE CERTAIN GIFT CARD INFORMATION AND IS WORKING WITH MERCHANT CUSTOMERS TO LIMIT IMPACT OF UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Rev $585.5M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDS EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT W/SHELL THROUGH 2025; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and Shell Extend Fuel Card Agreement in Europe; 03/05/2018 – Petrobras Distribuidora and FLEETCOR Partner to Bring Card-less Fuel Payments to BR Gas Stations in Brazil; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Net $705M-Net $735M; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Net $174.9M; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.88M for 31.57 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 1.29% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 797 are held by Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability. Amalgamated Bankshares stated it has 60,221 shares. Addenda Capital accumulated 0.16% or 24,357 shares. 9,554 were accumulated by Whittier. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv holds 1.07% or 43,083 shares. Marshall And Sullivan Wa has 3.63% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 55,922 shares. Westpac Corporation owns 92,786 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Artemis Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Scotia Cap invested 0% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Asset Mngmt One Com Limited has 201,428 shares. 151,200 are held by Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 2.14 million shares or 0.86% of the stock. Alps reported 0% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Advisor Prtnrs owns 11,414 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15B and $259.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 662 shares to 837 shares, valued at $985,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Ark Etf Tr.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.64 earnings per share, up 9.54% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.41 per share. FLT’s profit will be $227.55M for 27.20 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtn Limited Com has 0% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 50 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 1,815 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 7,400 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Boston Prtn holds 10,014 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 21,735 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.08% or 117,810 shares. Sei Invs Com accumulated 51,696 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Citigroup has 0% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 13,695 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.03% or 21,484 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 63,431 shares. Aqr Mngmt Lc holds 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 4,554 shares. Prudential holds 0.04% or 89,228 shares. Claar Ltd Com reported 1,846 shares stake. Swiss Bancorp reported 295,800 shares.