Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Holder Crescent Park Management LP Has Cut Its Holding as Shares Rose; Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Shareholder Reik & Co Has Cut Its Holding by $1.31 Million

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 31.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 73,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 157,301 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.79M, down from 230,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $12.37 during the last trading session, reaching $290.27. About 416,480 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – INVESTIGATION IS IN EARLY STAGES BUT INDICATES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF 6 MONTHS/OLDER GIFT CARD AND PIN NUMBERS WERE ACCESSED; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.50; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR -CO INCURRED & EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCUR LEGAL & OTHER PROFESSIONAL EXPENSES RELATED TO UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS INCIDENT IN FUTURE PERIODS; 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Net $705M-Net $735M; 14/03/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC FLT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $232; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & P97 FORM PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE MOBILE PAYMENTS A; 21/03/2018 – Uber Freight Partners with FLEETCOR to Bring Savings to Its Carriers and Their Drivers

Reik & Co decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (CHD) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co sold 18,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.02 million, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $73.51. About 2.52 million shares traded or 86.18% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $246.68M for 25.11 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgewater Assocs LP holds 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 3,301 shares. 21,790 are held by Martin And Com Tn. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.06% or 164,063 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd accumulated 40,495 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Company Ma owns 1.73M shares. Prudential Financial Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Oppenheimer Asset reported 9,155 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Ltd reported 18,178 shares stake. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd holds 193 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 34,139 shares. Duquesne Family Office stated it has 14,605 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 11,447 were reported by Mutual Of America Cap Management. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 4,554 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 13,202 shares. Moreover, Palestra Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 6.08% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 752,790 shares.

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64 million and $365.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (NYSE:TR) by 8,450 shares to 310,438 shares, valued at $11.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0.01% or 567,695 shares. Stevens First Principles Advsrs reported 98,380 shares. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Ltd Company, a Maine-based fund reported 500 shares. 7,516 are owned by Ironwood Investment Counsel Lc. Wendell David holds 2.38% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 214,468 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 25,129 shares. 396,864 were reported by Millennium Mgmt Ltd Co. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 92,570 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited has 78,074 shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Strs Ohio holds 102,978 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd has 0.01% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 163,400 shares. Fmr Limited Com holds 2.02M shares. 9,700 were accumulated by Naples Advisors Lc. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.11% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

