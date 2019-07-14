Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Holder Crescent Park Management LP Cut Position as Valuation Rose; Spectrum Asset Management Nb Has Lowered Position in Kimberly Clark (KMB) by $322,260

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 31.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 73,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,301 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.79M, down from 230,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $292.16. About 546,896 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and P97 Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Payments at Gas Stations; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY DID NOT SEE ANY EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO ITS SYSTEMS INVOLVING FLEET CARDS AND OTHER PAYMENT PRODUCTS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.20 TO $10.50, EST. $10.30; 21/03/2018 – UBER FREIGHT PARTNERS WITH FLEETCOR; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – INVESTIGATION IS IN EARLY STAGES BUT INDICATES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF 6 MONTHS/OLDER GIFT CARD AND PIN NUMBERS WERE ACCESSED; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.50; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & P97 FORM PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE MOBILE PAYMENTS A

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 21.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 2,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,317 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, down from 11,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $138.76. About 1.08 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 22/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – APPROVED $30 MLN FOR EXPANSION AND IMPROVEMENTS TO ITS NONWOVENS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN HENDERSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMB); 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REPORTS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Executive Leadership Changes; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO INFORMS ON ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 10/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.00 PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Estimates $100 Million Investment to Expand Mobile Manufacturing Facility; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning accumulated 10,949 shares. Montag & Caldwell Limited Liability reported 224,464 shares or 2.89% of all its holdings. The Georgia-based Cornercap Inv Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.12% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 55 shares. Bridgewater Assocs LP holds 3,301 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.02% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Zacks Investment has 0.02% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Macquarie Grp Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Principal Grp Incorporated holds 0.03% or 130,340 shares. White Elm Capital Ltd accumulated 2.56% or 39,464 shares. First Tru Advsr Lp accumulated 203,966 shares. Pictet North America Advisors Sa reported 0.1% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Arrowstreet Limited Partnership holds 0.28% or 482,006 shares. Cibc Asset Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 7,957 shares. Etrade Capital Management Limited Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Like FleetCor Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:FLT) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “FleetCor Beats Wall Street Consensus – Benzinga” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Well-established Beaverton payments company sold to Georgia firm – Portland Business Journal” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.64 earnings per share, up 9.54% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.41 per share. FLT’s profit will be $227.55M for 27.67 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Serv invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Kelly Lawrence W & Assocs Inc Ca invested in 0.02% or 1,100 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.09% or 77,075 shares. Salem Cap Mgmt reported 0.45% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Utd Services Automobile Association reported 312,737 shares. Kansas-based Meritage Management has invested 0.39% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Gabelli Funds Ltd Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 22,500 shares. 157,428 are held by Glenmede Tru Commerce Na. Moreover, Adirondack has 0.21% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Moreover, Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 21 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Inc Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18,400 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 0.05% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc holds 20,255 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Iowa-based At National Bank has invested 0.06% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 99,495 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue.

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kimberly-Clark And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” published on January 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kimberly-Clark: The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.