Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Holder Bloom Tree Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake; Hrt Financial Increases Position in Ameriprise Finl (AMP)

Hrt Financial Llc increased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 205.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc bought 4,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,174 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $918,000, up from 2,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $148.32. About 414,601 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has risen 2.37% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameriprise Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMP); 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: AMERIPRISE AUM $485B; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c Vs. 83c; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adj EPS $3.70; 30/04/2018 – ‘It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride’ for AMP investors: Morningstar; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – INCREASED COMPANY’S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 8 PERCENT, OR $0.07 PER DILUTED SHARE, TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 19/04/2018 – DoJ CA Central: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q EPS $3.91; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER NET REV. $3.11B, EST. $3.08B

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 48.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 125,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 135,460 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.40M, down from 261,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $292.29. About 263,058 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and Shell Extend Fuel Card Agreement in Europe; 14/03/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC FLT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $232; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and P97 Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Payments at Gas Stations; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50; 05/04/2018 – Motus Partners with FLEETCOR to Simplify Expense Reimbursement for Mobile Workforces; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO LIMIT IMPROPER USE OF ACCESSED PRIVATE LABEL GIFT CARD INFORMATION; 06/03/2018 Noventis And Comdata Partner To Expand Use Of Virtual Credit Cards In B2B Payments; 22/04/2018 – DJ FleetCor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLT); 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES UNDER ASC 605 BETWEEN $2,500 MLN AND $2,560 MLN; 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.64 EPS, up 9.54% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.41 per share. FLT’s profit will be $227.55 million for 27.68 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $918.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 76,700 shares to 594,448 shares, valued at $30.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 475,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 819,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $644.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 33,768 shares to 11,724 shares, valued at $608,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,878 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).