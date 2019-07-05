Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Holder Bamco Boosted Holding by $4.60 Million; Schmidt P J Investment Management Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Lifted by $463,287 as Stock Value Rose

Bamco Inc increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 18,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 238,025 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.70 million, up from 219,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $288.64. About 99,073 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 25/05/2018 – FLEETCOR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – FLT; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 EPS $7.55-EPS $7.85; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q REV. $585.5M, EST. $599.5M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO LIMIT IMPROPER USE OF ACCESSED PRIVATE LABEL GIFT CARD INFORMATION; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR -CO INCURRED & EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCUR LEGAL & OTHER PROFESSIONAL EXPENSES RELATED TO UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS INCIDENT IN FUTURE PERIODS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ FleetCor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLT); 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO STOP ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – Shell Completes Fuel Card System Conversion Onto FLEETCOR Platform Across Europe and Asia; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 4,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,347 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 32,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $367.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $113.35. About 3.26M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of March 9 (Table); 14/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 19/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 16 (Table); 11/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Sued Over Credit Card Fees For Cryptocurrency Purchases — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – NKT HOLDING: J.P. MORGAN ASSET HOLDS SHORT POSITION AT 1.37%; 14/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan’s former head of blockchain Amber Baldet announced a new blockchain start-up called Clovyr; 01/05/2018 – GoDaddy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – Dimon in Annual Letter Says JPM Can Grow Almost Anywhere (Video)

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. Shares for $194,242 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Sunday, January 13. $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. Beer Lori A sold $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. Another trade for 18,679 shares valued at $1.96M was made by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. 3,022 shares were sold by Friedman Stacey, worth $317,310.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc accumulated 79,453 shares. Massachusetts-based Contravisory Mngmt has invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 86,716 are owned by Wharton Business. Glovista Investments Lc owns 7,500 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Barr E S & invested 1.99% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Edgar Lomax Va holds 385,297 shares or 2.67% of its portfolio. Diversified Company reported 40,923 shares stake. Woodmont Counsel Ltd Liability has invested 0.88% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Virginia-based Godsey Gibb has invested 0.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Co reported 0.17% stake. Btim Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.18M shares. Grassi Mngmt owns 138,803 shares or 2.08% of their US portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.96% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Windward Cap Ca, a California-based fund reported 65,795 shares. Athena Capital Advisors Ltd Liability reported 2,230 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Lc accumulated 2,756 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Trust Fund owns 1,707 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Bessemer Grp holds 276 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 9,280 shares. Amer Century Cos holds 0.16% or 628,692 shares. Hanson Mcclain has 50 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 172,860 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. First American Bancshares stated it has 1,400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 3,910 shares. New York-based Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0.06% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Metropolitan Life New York invested 0.41% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Piedmont Investment reported 0.08% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability accumulated 0.64% or 11,576 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 569 shares. Brown Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5,624 shares.

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24B and $23.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 161,909 shares to 97,828 shares, valued at $19.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 40,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,122 shares, and cut its stake in Camping World Hldgs Inc.