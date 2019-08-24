Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Holder Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Has Trimmed Stake; Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder Strategy Asset Managers Trimmed Holding

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 97.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold 22,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 492 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43,000, down from 22,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $104.68. About 3.08M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (FLT) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc analyzed 2,480 shares as the company's stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 70,243 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.32 million, down from 72,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $25.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $7.48 during the last trading session, reaching $292.97. About 812,233 shares traded or 31.86% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $834.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 73,086 shares to 115,070 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53M and $444.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 13,306 shares to 78,611 shares, valued at $12.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.53 million for 30.43 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.