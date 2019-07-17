Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Holder Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Decreased Its Position by $610,080 as Stock Price Rose; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Rose, Shareholder Athena Capital Advisors Has Lowered Position

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 52.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 460 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 422 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $611,000, down from 882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $982.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $14.99 during the last trading session, reaching $1994.91. About 2.09M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys 77% of Flipkart as war with Amazon heats up in India; 09/04/2018 – Amazon launched its own challenge with Merck in 2017 to better manage care for people with diabetes; 16/03/2018 – Walmart could help one of India’s top e-commerce start-ups compete with Amazon; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON PRIME PRICE BOOST IS FIRST INCREASE SINCE 2014; 30/04/2018 – In Age of Amazon, a Warehouse Powerhouse Is Getting Even Bigger; 13/04/2018 – At Post Office, Amazon Isn’t the Only Big Shipper Getting Discounts; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Scores Deals With European Carriers in Sign of Advantage; 15/03/2018 – AMAZON’S CLOUD IS SAID MULLING CORPORATE TRAINING SERVICE: CNBC; 07/05/2018 – Amazon could capture nearly 10% of total retail sales by 2020, according to one analyst; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin Says Trump Isn’t Targeting Amazon Over Bezos’s Newspaper

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (FLT) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 2,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,243 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.32 million, down from 72,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $289.88. About 432,183 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – ON APRIL 26, CO PERSONNEL IDENTIFIED SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO STOP ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $7.55 AND $7.85; 22/03/2018 – FleetCor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Rev $585.5M; 03/05/2018 – Shell Completes Fuel Card System Conversion Onto FLEETCOR Platform Across Europe and Asia; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY DID NOT SEE ANY EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO ITS SYSTEMS INVOLVING FLEET CARDS AND OTHER PAYMENT PRODUCTS; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 EPS $7.55-EPS $7.85; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crestwood Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 54,000 shares. Prudential Fin, a New Jersey-based fund reported 89,228 shares. 737,828 are held by National Bank & Trust Of America De. Chevy Chase Trust has 71,595 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Moreover, Smith Asset Mngmt Gp Lp has 0.04% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 4,600 shares. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Com owns 1,024 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 1,149 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Llc owns 0.04% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 225,631 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs, Nebraska-based fund reported 39 shares. Of Vermont stated it has 58 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0.08% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Kentucky Retirement Systems accumulated 3,754 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Private Advisor Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 2,807 shares. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Co owns 14,605 shares.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.64 EPS, up 9.54% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.41 per share. FLT’s profit will be $227.55M for 27.45 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $834.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Small Cap 600 Index (IJR) by 9,054 shares to 12,288 shares, valued at $948,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,657 shares, and has risen its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “FLT ALERT: Hagens Berman Alerts FleetCor Technologies (FLT) Shareholders to Investigation, Encourages Long-Term Shareholders to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT FOR FAF, FLT AND FB: Hagens Berman Alerts FAF, FLT and FB to the Firm’s Investigations of Potential Management Breaches, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Citron Research Targets Fleetcor Technologies, Calls For CEO’s Resignation – Benzinga” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Like FleetCor Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:FLT) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cintas Corporation (CTAS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $398.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,907 shares to 20,291 shares, valued at $3.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (NYSE:ETV) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How Big Was Amazon’s Prime Day for 2019? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market News: Amazon Nears $1 Trillion Again; PayPal Gets an Unexpected Boost – The Motley Fool” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Roku and Amazon Are Battling Over the Low-Cost Smart TV Market – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Amazon Says Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Starvation Wages’ Comment ‘Just Wrong’ – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/05/2019: DEO, AMZN, GM, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 94.46 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,249 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) stated it has 1.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Ltd owns 500 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Comm has invested 1.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). St Johns Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 1,253 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 52,707 shares. Epoch Ptnrs Inc accumulated 4,076 shares. Community Communications owns 7,186 shares. Mackay Shields Lc holds 1.97% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 156,889 shares. Syntal Capital Prns Ltd Liability Com invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bar Harbor Trust Service holds 0.28% or 280 shares. Narwhal Cap Mngmt accumulated 3,261 shares or 1.26% of the stock. American Economic Planning Gp Adv, New Jersey-based fund reported 674 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 15,917 shares for 5.79% of their portfolio. Marietta Inv Ptnrs Llc owns 1,712 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio.