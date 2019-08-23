Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Holder Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Increased Stake; Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Value Declined While Exchange Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $1.39 Million

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 77.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 23,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 6,805 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $402,000, down from 30,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.78. About 8.31 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – EXPECT TO SEE CO CONTINUE ADDING TO DIGITAL RIGHTS PORTFOLIO TO DISTRIBUTE ACROSS VARIOUS YAHOO! PLATFORMS, OATH PLATFORMS GOING FORWARD; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath: Lucas Was Snap Inc. Global Head of Sales; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 51.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 38,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 112,400 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.72 million, up from 74,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $300.45. About 434,511 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q EPS $1.88; 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS; 21/03/2018 – UBER FREIGHT PARTNERS WITH FLEETCOR; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.38; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES UNDER ASC 605 BETWEEN $2,500 MLN AND $2,560 MLN; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm; 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO STOP ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 25/05/2018 – FLEETCOR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – FLT; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 EPS $7.55-EPS $7.85

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 472,719 shares to 2.74 million shares, valued at $105.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 157,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,000 shares, and cut its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48 million and $356.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH) by 14,556 shares to 30,792 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets (IEMG) by 21,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,699 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity(R) Msci Health Care Etf (FHLC).

