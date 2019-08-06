Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Holder 12 West Capital Management LP Trimmed Stake as Valuation Rose; Optimum Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Eaton Plc (ETN) Position by $376,720

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 32.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 4,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 9,739 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $785,000, down from 14,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $76.83. About 3.04M shares traded or 37.95% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q Net $488M; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 48,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 482,338 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.94 million, down from 530,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.10% or $11.41 during the last trading session, reaching $266.74. About 825,004 shares traded or 30.90% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success; 06/03/2018 Noventis And Comdata Partner To Expand Use Of Virtual Credit Cards In B2B Payments; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – ON APRIL 26, CO PERSONNEL IDENTIFIED SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 22/03/2018 – FleetCor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Motus Partners with FLEETCOR to Simplify Expense Reimbursement for Mobile Workforces; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and P97 Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Payments at Gas Stations; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q REV. $585.5M, EST. $599.5M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL; 27/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS CEO RONALD F. CLARKE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN — SEC FILING

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81M and $304.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,876 shares to 5,972 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 14,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairfield Bush And Commerce holds 8,630 shares. Fil Limited owns 2 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Legacy Cap Prns has invested 1.15% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Cushing Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 51,443 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 6,273 are held by Maryland Capital Mgmt. 142,378 are owned by Denali Advsr Ltd Liability. 230 are owned by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Johnson Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Moneta Gru Inv Ltd Liability Com owns 35,899 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Sequoia Finance Advsr Ltd Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Incorporated Llc holds 0.16% or 9,288 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The accumulated 81,598 shares. M&R Cap has invested 0.06% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Arkansas-based Ifrah Financial Ser Incorporated has invested 0.23% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Stifel Fincl stated it has 726,072 shares.

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable August 16, 2019 – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Eaton (ETN) completes acquisition of Innovative Switchgear Solutions – StreetInsider.com” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton Corp.: Diversified Businesses Produce Steady Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.