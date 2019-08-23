Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Holder 12 West Capital Management LP Trimmed Holding by $11.92 Million; As Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Polar Securities Decreased Holding

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 48,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 482,338 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.94M, down from 530,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $300.45. About 434,511 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT); 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success; 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and P97 Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Payments at Gas Stations; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO STOP ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 21/03/2018 – UBER, FLEETCOR IN PACT FOR FREIGHT FUEL CARD; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – FleetCor Boosts CEO Clarke’s Pay 79% to $52.6 Million for 2017

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 70,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.22% . The institutional investor held 507,501 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80 million, down from 578,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Central Garden & Pet Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 143,891 shares traded. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) has declined 30.55% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CENTA News: 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet: Acquisition Expected to Close in Early April 2018; 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO – BROOKS PENNINGTON lll (SONNY) HAS SUCCEEDED BILL BROWN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 14/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO – COMPANY EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN FISCAL 2018; 19/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet: Brown Will Remain on Board; 30/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Group Meeting Set By CL King for Jun. 6-7; 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET NAMES BROOKS PENNINGTON CHAIRMAN; 14/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Acquires Bell Nursery; 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Announces Acquisition Of General Pet Supply; 07/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Company Announces Record Fiscal Second Quarter Revenues and Profits; 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust

More notable recent Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Central Garden & Pet Company to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on January 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Central Garden & Pet Company Announces Stock Repurchase Authorization – Business Wire” published on August 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Central Garden & Pet Company to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Comfort Zone® Calming Vest for Dogs Voted Product of the Year 2019 – Business Wire” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Commit To Purchase Central Garden & Pet At $20, Earn 10.1% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 108,400 shares to 290,752 shares, valued at $18.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hl Acquisitions Corp by 39,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Gigcapital Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meridian Management Communication owns 8,050 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd has 0.03% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Swiss Bankshares accumulated 295,800 shares. Tiger Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 2.35% or 1.73 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 25,997 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.05% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Vanguard Gp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9.18 million shares. Moreover, Raymond James And has 0.02% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 45,085 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 9,280 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Com, Illinois-based fund reported 10,044 shares. Bokf Na reported 1,815 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 111,286 shares. Moreover, Timessquare Lc has 1.04% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 545,435 shares. Horizon Ltd Com invested in 1,024 shares.

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Bill.com Selects Comdata as Virtual Credit Card Provider for B2B Payments – Business Wire” published on December 05, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Tiger Global 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Increase in Facebook (FB), Netflix (NFLX), (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FleetCor Technologies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FleetCor Technologies (FLT) Presents At William Blair Growth Stock Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 06, 2019.