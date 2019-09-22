Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Holder 12 West Capital Management LP Lowered Its Position by $44.87 Million; Fastenal Co (FAST) Holder Sequent Asset Management Boosted Its Stake by $545,376 as Stock Declined

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 33.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 160,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 322,075 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.46M, down from 482,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $289.1. About 592,131 shares traded or 17.24% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – INVESTIGATION IS IN EARLY STAGES BUT INDICATES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF 6 MONTHS/OLDER GIFT CARD AND PIN NUMBERS WERE ACCESSED; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDED EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT WITH SHELL; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO DID NOT SEE EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO PROPRIETARY AND THIRD-PARTY PAYMENT NETWORKS USED TO DELIVER CO’S PAYMENT SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Rev $585.5M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & P97 FORM PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE MOBILE PAYMENTS A; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES UNDER ASC 605 BETWEEN $2,500 MLN AND $2,560 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT); 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and P97 Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Payments at Gas Stations

Sequent Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 80.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequent Asset Management Llc bought 17,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 38,236 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, up from 21,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequent Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 5.46 million shares traded or 23.94% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $250.18 million for 25.01 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 116,210 shares to 1.47M shares, valued at $71.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “FleetCor Beats Wall Street Consensus – Benzinga” on February 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “FLEETCOR to Acquire Payroll Card Provider – Business Wire” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FleetCor Is Reasonably Priced, But It’s Due For A Pullback – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Well-established Beaverton payments company sold to Georgia firm – Portland Business Journal” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “FLEETCOR Announces European Fuel Card Head to Lead North America Fuel Card Business – Business Wire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0.05% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Co accumulated 3,866 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Corp reported 4,685 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 2,856 were accumulated by Old National Retail Bank In. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Company holds 57,461 shares or 1.88% of its portfolio. Etrade Cap Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2,990 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.06% or 139,946 shares. New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Everence Capital owns 2,443 shares. Meridian Mngmt has invested 1.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Gotham Asset Management Limited Company has 64,213 shares. Nomura Asset Limited owns 42,086 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1,089 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Putnam Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 798 shares. Qs Investors Lc holds 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 2,100 shares.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Restaurant Brands International Stockâ€™s Market Keeps Growing – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Philippine fast food specialist Jollibee hungry to expand in U.S., China – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Growing Too Fast? – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: MercadoLibre vs. Amazon – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fastenal (FAST) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diamond Hill Mngmt has 59,873 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cap Management Corp Va holds 3.35% or 371,516 shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). First Advsrs Lp stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). De Burlo Inc owns 0.94% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 147,700 shares. Endurance Wealth, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 2,400 shares. Brown Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 70,376 shares. Transamerica Finance Advisors accumulated 256 shares or 0% of the stock. Banque Pictet Cie reported 152,764 shares. Boston Family Office Limited reported 7,020 shares. North Star Investment Management Corporation invested in 0.04% or 10,000 shares. Alps Advsr Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Fulton Natl Bank Na reported 7,903 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 1.6% or 441,500 shares in its portfolio.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J had bought 1,000 shares worth $28,990.