Fleetcor Technologies Com (FLT) Market Value Rose While Cornercap Investment Counsel Cut Its Holding by $4.16 Million; Discovery Com Ser C (DISCK) Holder Intrepid Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $448,000 as Stock Value Declined

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc Com Ser C (DISCK) by 36.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 17,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 67,082 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, up from 49,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc Com Ser C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.24. About 1.77 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc Com (FLT) by 82.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 16,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 3,621 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 20,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $295.72. About 391,265 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Net $174.9M; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO LIMIT IMPROPER USE OF ACCESSED PRIVATE LABEL GIFT CARD INFORMATION; 25/05/2018 – FLEETCOR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – FLT; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY FROZE CERTAIN GIFT CARD INFORMATION AND IS WORKING WITH MERCHANT CUSTOMERS TO LIMIT IMPACT OF UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q REV. $585.5M, EST. $599.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Holdg reported 5,800 shares. 4,729 are held by Menta Cap Limited Co. The New York-based Junto Mgmt LP has invested 3.54% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). First LP reported 203,966 shares. Andra Ap has 0.17% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 24,300 shares. Fdx Advisors accumulated 1,511 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp invested 0.36% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Hightower Advsrs Lc accumulated 2,580 shares. Capital Glob Investors has 0.44% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Sheets Smith Wealth Management accumulated 2,820 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Cornercap Invest Counsel accumulated 3,621 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 298,624 shares. Thomas White Intll invested in 5,563 shares.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $723.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Best Buy Inc Com (NYSE:BBY) by 18,345 shares to 57,350 shares, valued at $4.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) by 3,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Symantec Corp Com (NASDAQ:SYMC).

