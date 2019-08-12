Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. (BDL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) and Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) compete with each other in the Specialty Eateries sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. 24 0.36 N/A 1.88 12.00 Shake Shack Inc. 61 6.25 N/A 0.48 154.26

Table 1 demonstrates Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. and Shake Shack Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Shake Shack Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Shake Shack Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) and Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 5% Shake Shack Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 2.2%

Risk and Volatility

Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 82.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.18 beta. Competitively, Shake Shack Inc. is 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Shake Shack Inc. are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. and Shake Shack Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Shake Shack Inc. 0 3 4 2.57

Shake Shack Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $68.13 consensus target price and a -23.22% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17% of Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. shares and 0% of Shake Shack Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 79.91% of Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Shake Shack Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. 0.04% -5.76% -7.13% -17.38% 2.41% -12.91% Shake Shack Inc. -0.27% 8.99% 22.39% 54.38% 20.52% 64.38%

For the past year Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. had bearish trend while Shake Shack Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Shake Shack Inc. beats Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc.

FlaniganÂ’s Enterprises, Inc. operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big DaddyÂ’s Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the FlaniganÂ’s Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service. As of October 01, 2016, it operated 25 units consisting of restaurants, package liquor stores, and combination restaurants/package liquor stores; owned 1 adult entertainment club; and franchised 5 units comprising 2 restaurants and 3 combination restaurants/package liquor stores. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Shake Shack Inc. owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, crinkle-cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, shakes, wine, and other products. As of December 28, 2016, it had 114 Shacks, including 64 domestic company-operated Shacks, 7 domestic licensed Shacks, and 43 international licensed Shacks. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.