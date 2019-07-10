Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. (BDL) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) is a company in the Specialty Eateries industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. has 16.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 69.83% institutional ownership for its peers. 79.91% of Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.94% of all Specialty Eateries companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 10.90% 5.60% Industry Average 0.29% 11.47% 6.78%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. N/A 24 11.78 Industry Average 27.03M 9.30B 558.06

Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 3.25 2.20 2.52

The peers have a potential upside of 22.27%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. -2% -2.45% -3.45% -7.64% 5.7% -5.21% Industry Average 3.88% 1.49% 13.51% 17.62% 16.00% 25.29%

For the past year Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. had bearish trend while Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 0.90 and has 0.80 Quick Ratio. Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.22 shows that Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. is 78.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.78 which is 22.43% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

FlaniganÂ’s Enterprises, Inc. operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big DaddyÂ’s Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the FlaniganÂ’s Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service. As of October 01, 2016, it operated 25 units consisting of restaurants, package liquor stores, and combination restaurants/package liquor stores; owned 1 adult entertainment club; and franchised 5 units comprising 2 restaurants and 3 combination restaurants/package liquor stores. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.